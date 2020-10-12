OUR POSITION: Florida Democrats are floating a plan to increase unemployment benefits and it is something the Legislature should make a priority in 2021.
If you lost your job this year, you are well aware of the nightmarish exercise hundreds of thousands suffered through to get unemployment benefits. The pandemic hit suddenly and it hit hard. More than a million Floridians found themselves out of work when their employer had to shut the doors or lay off most of the staff.
It was not something anyone could have planned for. But it was a lack of preparation and thought that turned a terrible hardship into a near catastrophe as people without savings suddenly had to figure out how to pay the rent, pay utilities and even buy food.
And for weeks, sometimes months, they had to figure it out even without Florida’s pathetic $275 a week unemployment benefits when the state’s software failed under a deluge of applications.
The finger-pointing started early and hardly let up as many blamed ex-Gov. Rick Scott for the problems, accusing him of wanting to make it difficult to earn unemployment compensation. Even Gov. Ron DeSantis got into the finger-pointing and railed at the failure of the state’s system to accommodate such a huge number of applications.
In the aftermath, and with no end in sight to the coronavirus pandemic, Democrats in Florida’s Legislature believe changes are needed. They believe applying for benefits should be easier and that $275 a week is not enough — especially for the head of a household with kids.
We agree — although we’re not on board with the large weekly benefits that hiked income for so many to more than they were making at their job.
Thursday, Democrat lawmakers proposed an overhaul of the state’s failed unemployment system, according to a story by the Times/Herald Tallahassee Bureau.
They want to almost double the weekly benefits and triple the number of weeks someone can receive the benefits. Both are worthy of consideration. We are warm to the idea of a longer time frame for receiving benefits — the current 12 weeks is just not enough. As anyone knows, the pandemic has put people out of work for months. Not only could that continue into 2021 but there is always the concern of another pandemic, or other catastrophe that would again force people out of work for long periods of time.
A $500 a week check is open for negotiations. We’re not experts and we certainly have empathy for families with no income. We certainly agree $275 a week is not near enough.
The Democrats’ plan would also embrace self-employed workers. Cab drivers maybe or hair dressers.
One of the main features of the proposal, which is still being drafted, would place a deadline of three weeks from the time someone applied for unemployment for the state to determine if they are eligible.
It would also, according to the Times/Herald story, create an ombudsman’s office to field complaints and present ideas to state officials how to improve the system.
Few of these ideas are mind-blowing. They are sensible suggestions that all Floridians can likely say are needed after the economic hardships so many have dealt with these past few months.
Republicans are in control in Tallahassee. But some members of the GOP have gone on record saying changes need to occur. This seems like a bipartisan problem to us and we call on our representatives in Tallahassee to support this initiative.
