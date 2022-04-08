OUR POSITION: Recent heroic actions by two Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies serve as a shining example of the sacrifices and risks that are expected of law enforcement officers.
He said he was just doing his job.
But, when that job entails pulling someone out of a burning car with flames flickering near your face, it’s a job few people sign up for and one that some people may not have the courage for.
Fortunately, CCSO Deputies First Class Garrett Parrish and Bryant Ovalles Vasquez know what “in the line of duty” means and they did have the courage to put themselves in harm’s way recently to save a life.
Their story has been told in The Daily Sun and many likely have witnessed their deed online in dramatic footage presented by the Sheriff’s Office. But, even after all the publicity, it’s worth talking about again, because these acts of bravery just don’t happen every day — although we’re sure they occur more often than we are aware of.
If you somehow missed the story, it all happened Saturday night when Parrish was the first to arrive at the scene of a reported car on fire in Riverwood. When he got there, at 12:40 a.m., he saw a Cadillac on fire and, as he got out of his patrol car, he heard someone cry out “I’m on fire!”
He ran to the driver’s side door and looked inside to see a deployed air bag partially blocking the man from view, or help, but he did see “the man’s arm on fire.” He tried to get the man loose from his seat belt but couldn’t as it was wrapped around his neck.
Thankfully, Vasquez and a “good samaritan” arrived to help.
Parrish and Vasquez used their fire extinguishers to hold back the flames that came near their faces as they leaned into the car and then took out pocket knives to cut the seat belt loose. They were able to pull the man to safety before the flames reached the gas tank, which was a big worry as they performed the rescue.
The victim ended up with burns over 10% of his body and is in critical condition at Sarasota Memorial Hospital at this writing.
In a situation like this, we all would expect the officers to do their duty and rescue the man. But it’s not always that simple.
Without the proper training and proper mindset things could have turned out much different. It took a disregard for their own safety and a commitment to serving and protecting others to drive them to do the right thing. It would have been easy for deputies to report back that they just didn’t get there in time or that the fire was too intense to save the occupant.
Those thoughts seemingly never entered their mind.
Tuesday, Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell put on a news conference to praise the deputies’ work.
“The job of a deputy is to act bravely in the face of danger, regardless of what lies ahead,” Prummell said. “These young men did just that. I couldn’t be prouder.”
We share in the sheriff’s pride. Their actions speak not only to the training they have had but their personal resolve and dedication to the oath they took as law enforcement officers.
Good job!
