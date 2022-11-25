OUR POSITION: Our hearts go out to the family of Charlotte County Sheriff’s Deputy Christopher Taylor who was killed in the line of duty Tuesday.
Courage, compassion, bravery, discipline, intelligence — those are some of the qualities required of men and women who serve in law enforcement.
Apparently, Christopher Taylor had all those characteristics and more.
The 23-year-old Charlotte County deputy was killed Tuesday when a driver slammed into his patrol car on Interstate 75 as he was outside his patrol car helping another motorist. Taylor, who had just celebrated his birthday Saturday, died at a local hospital despite heroic efforts by passers-by and fellow officers, to save his life.
Taylor was just sworn in as an officer earlier this year. He is survived by his parents and his fiance.
Cassandra Smith, 30, of Lakeville, Massachusetts, “was placed under arrest for DUI manslaughter,” FHP Lt. Greg Bueno stated in an email. Smith, who just completed probation for a previous DUI conviction, was placed in the Charlotte County Jail.
This type of tragic accident brings attention to both the dangers law enforcement officers face every day and the horrific decisions too many people make when they decide to drink and drive. Smith, of course, is only suspected of drunk driving. She is innocent until proven guilty.
But even the idea she was drunk is alarming enough to send a strong message — especially this holiday season — of how often too many people roll the dice and get behind the wheel of a vehicle when they are too impaired to drive.
How can anyone justify taking that chance? How hard is it to admit you’ve had one too many and ask for a ride?
Much too often drinking and driving end in tragedy. You hear about it every day.
A stoic, yet visibly shaken, Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell videotaped a message to announce Tuesday’s fatality and the impact it had on those who served with Taylor.
“In his little less than a year of service to Charlotte County, Chris exemplified the core values of the CCSO: Integrity, professionalism and trust,” Prummell said in a statement. “Chris just celebrated his 23rd birthday on Saturday. Losing a deputy is unspeakably difficult for the agency, but the passing of such a promising and kind young man is a tremendous loss for the world.”
It’s difficult not to look at a picture of a smiling Deputy Christopher Taylor, likely taken the day he was sworn in, and not get emotional.
One can imagine the pride he carried in being charged with protecting the people of Charlotte County.
We can feel for the parents who lost a son all too soon.
And you can mourn for the woman who was looking forward to a marriage and a life with a man sworn to protect her and others.
Taylor will take his place now alongside fellow law enforcement professionals who lost their lives in the line of duty.
