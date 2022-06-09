OUR POSITION: A decision by Gov. Ron DeSantis to make all schools — including Sarasota County — eligible for a portion of $200 million allotted to schools that showed improvement was a good decision and put an end to contentious wrangling over mask mandates.
It’s good when you can make a wrong, right.
That’s what Gov. Ron DeSantis did last week when he ended his feud with Florida school districts that defied him by requiring students to wear masks during the height of the pandemic.
You may remember how the governor tried to punish the school districts who would not go along with his executive order to not require masks. He first threatened to take money from the salaries of school board members. That fueled the bitterness even more when President Biden countered that move with a suggestion the federal government would reimburse them.
Sarasota and several other school districts put in the mask mandate when Covid-19 numbers began to spike in 2021. The list of counties to earn the governor’s ire included Alachua, Brevard, Broward, Duval, Hillsborough, Indian River, Leon, Miami-Dade, Orange, Palm Beach and Volusia districts
When the attempt to withhold school board salaries fell through, the Legislature ruled that those counties would not be eligible for any share of a $200 million reserve fund that the other 55 school districts in the state could receive as a reward for improvements.
DeSantis, however, apparently had a change of heart. He said he decided against punishing students — who would miss out on amenities the money could fund. He said it was not the schools who made the decision but the school boards.
“Compliance with law by the schools, and not the districts, drive the allocation of funds for the program. At most, districts are a pass through, as districts have no lawful means to spend these funds,” DeSantis wrote to the Legislature. “My approval and your subsequent implementation of this funding must rely on the plain language that districts’ actions do not impact schools eligibility.”
Sarasota County is eligible now for about $12 million in funds that could go toward instruction and other needs. It still must meet the criteria for improvements, however.
The back and forth over the funds bounced from one extreme to the other during the 2022 legislative session. DeSantis was eager to punish the schools who defied him, although at one point he seemed to concede holding back the money would punish the wrong people and was warm to the idea of allowing parents to sue school districts who required masks if they believed it harmed their children.
House PreK-12 Appropriations Committee Chairman Randy Fine, R-Brevard County — who never passes up a chance for controversy — was a proponent of the original bill to reward the 55 counties who went along with the Legislature and governor. Fine said the cut in funds would be nothing the districts couldn’t handle because all school districts in Florida received an increase in funding this year.
But, apparently, all’s well that ends well.
It would have been wrong to hold money back from the 12 counties who did what they thought was best for their students. It was nothing more than a political attack. Politics should not enter into the picture when you’re talking about educating our children.
Thanks Gov. DeSantis for making the right decision in the end.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.