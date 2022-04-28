OUR POSITION: After a week of missteps, Gov. Ron DeSantis deserves credit for vetoing a bill that would have been a setback for the future of solar power in Florida.
Remember when we said last week that Gov. Desantis makes our head spin?
Well, he did it again Wednesday. After taking a political swipe at Disney and approving congressional maps that drew an instant challenge via lawsuit, he adjusted his personal compass and shocked lawmakers and Florida Power & Light. His veto of a bill that would have pretty much killed incentives for homeowners to install solar power was the right thing to do. It ended a months-long campaign by environmentalists and those with solar-powered homes who waged a seemingly futile fight against the powerful lobbyists of FPL.
HB 741, which was endorsed and partially written by FPL itself, would have allowed the utility to charge fees on businesses and homeowners who install solar panels and made it less attractive for those homeowners to sell excess electricity back to the grid.
“This bill was written by the utility industry and is sponsored by officeholders who take donations from the utilities,” said William Coty Keller, a local environmentalist who fought against the bill. “It would have cost thousands of jobs in rooftop solar and made Florida’s meager solar energy production even lower. The bill was not in the interest of the public who can now continue to go solar and make money off their own energy production.
The major sticking point between utilities and solar producers was the allegation that the money paid to rooftop solar producers was being subsidized by non-solar customers. The counter argument was all customers benefit because the use of solar eliminates some of the need to buy and use fossil fuels — which is expensive and harmful to the environment.
The veto will continue to allow businesses and homeowners that generate less than 2 megawatts of solar power to sell the excess back to their utility to get credit on their bill of 11 cents per kWh. It also provides some job security for up to 9,000 or so people who work putting solar panels on rooftops, sell them or produce them. That industry is reported to generate about $10 billion into the state’s economy each year.
DeSantis, in a veto letter made public Wednesday, said “Given that the United States is experiencing the worst inflation in 40 years and that customers have seen steep increases in the price of gas and groceries, as well as escalating bills, the state of Florida should not contribute to the financial crunch that our citizens are experiencing.’’
It’s almost as if he’s feeling our pain.
But, while those who challenged the bill are celebrating, they should be gearing up for another fight. It’s expected lawmakers will tweak the bill and try to pass something very similar next year — hopefully when inflation is under control and gas prices have settled — although that is an optimistic idea right now.
FPL said as much in an email to The Daily Sun.
“At FPL we are always working to deliver clean, reliable energy while keeping customer bills affordable,” said Chris McGrath, FPL spokesperson. “We remain committed to finding an equitable net metering solution for all Floridians. FPL is leading the nation’s largest solar expansion and we will continue to advance solar that is cost-effective for all our customers.”
