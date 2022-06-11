OUR POSITION: Gov. Ron DeSantis pulled a mild, but welcome, surprise when he vetoed a measure on Everglades restoration that did not align with his promises to help the Sea of Grass.
Gov. Ron DeSantis is on a roll.
The governor is using his veto power and his budget-trimming to soften his image — and, for us, it’s working.
For poor Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, it must be frustrating.
Simpson, believing he was doing the governor’s will, worked hard to pass SB 2508 in the legislative session that ended in March. DeSantis gave a clue of his unhappiness with the bill early on and lawmakers responded by tweaking it to not threaten a reservoir project the governor has his handprints all over.
When DeSantis vetoed the bill, he said he still had concerns it would damage the Everglades restoration work he has supported from Day One in office.
DeSantis learned from seeing the blowback former Republican Gov. Rick Scott got about blue-green algae, red tide and the muck that traveled down the Caloosahatchee River to the Gulf Coast. Lake Okeechobee is at the heart of the problem and DeSantis wanted a reservoir to hold some of the lake’s runoff. He wanted it so bad he replaced most of the board members of the South Florida Water Management District.
The governor made it clear on a visit to Fort Myers Wednesday what his priorities were.
“We want to continue going on the path that we set out in January of 2019. And we don’t want anything to derail us from that,” DeSantis said. “There was a lot of people that put a lot of good input in. Very, very passionate folks. We hear you, and we’re going to continue on the course that we started a little over three years ago.”
DeSantis acknowledged the bill Simpson and the Legislature passed was an improvement over the original one, but he still felt it would gum up water control plans and restoration projects.
The veto was popular with environmental groups like Audubon Florida, Florida Conservation Voters and Captains for Clean Water.
Jonathan Webber, legislative and political director for the group Florida Conservation Voters, took a shot at lawmakers when he issued a statement saying he hopes “this will be a signal to lawmakers to stop using legislative tricks to sneak harmful environmental policy past the Florida public.”
DeSantis, unlike his predecessor Scott, said the voices of fishing guides, boat captains and supporters of clean water measures pushed him to bring the veto.
In a news release, Captains for Clean Water said more than 50,000 supporters expressed opposition through 156,000 emails to legislators, 1,500 phone calls to legislators, 50,000 petition signatures, and multiple trips to the State Capitol, forcing the Florida Senate to amend the bill twice removing most of the harmful Everglades language and the proviso language that held hostage $300-plus million in state Everglades funding contingent on passage of the bill.
We’re pleased to see the governor taking a turn toward populism with this veto and the change of direction on allowing all schools — even those who did not support his mask mandate — in Florida to partake in a $200 million fund to boost education.
We’d like to see more of this from the governor.
