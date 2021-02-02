OUR POSITION: It is welcome news that Gov. Ron DeSantis is taking the problem of rising seas seriously and addressing it with a billion-dollar proposal to negate the impact.
Perhaps we have just not been paying attention, but when Gov. Ron DeSantis rolled out his proposal last week to battle sea rise along Florida’s coasts it seemed to come from left field.
Climate change and sea rise are not topics Florida Republicans have embraced — although we give them credit that they are more open-minded than their colleagues in Congress. And, with a $5 billion budget shortfall awaiting them in Tallahassee when they convene their 2021 legislative session, a big-ticket program to battle rising seas was perhaps the last thing we expected to be placed on their financial plate.
Maybe DeSantis has been reading our series of stories on “The Invading Sea,” written by members of the Florida Climate Reporting Network, a collaborative of news organizations across the state looking at the threats to Florida posed by the warming climate. Or perhaps we just sold DeSantis short and the governor, who began his first term looking every bit the “environmental” leader the state needed, really has a passion for the state’s environmental health.
Whatever moved the governor to come up with his Resilient Florida program, it caught us by surprise.
The governor is proposing to add $1 billion to the state budget over the next four years to “get ahead” of problems along our coastline caused by rising seas. The money would come from doc stamps fees charged on real estate transactions and begin with $180 million the first year.
All projects would be focused on local problems and communities who can get matching funds or where flooding presents the greatest danger. There has been mounting evidence the past few years of the problem with streets in Miami and elsewhere along the coasts flooding after heavy rains and damage from hurricanes and tropical storms accelerating.
Projects would include things like preserving land and constructing sea walls to address the impact of sea level rise. Wastewater treatment, water supply, stormwater management, emergency response centers, military bases, public housing and public education facilities are all among targets for the resiliency program.
DeSantis would eventually create a private, nonprofit called the Resiliency Florida Financing Corp., to collect and dole out the money.
DeSantis’ proposal makes sense for a state whose coastline is packed with multi-million-dollar homes and real estate. We’ve written recently about the expected big jump in property insurance costs associated with the increasing threat of flooding and sea level rise.
There are practical reasons for the $1 billion investment. The South Florida Climate Compact reported that if there is no action against climate change the damage could be $38 billion or more by 2070. And, a report by the American Flood Coalition and John Hopkins University suggests that an investment of $1 billion could create up to 40,000 jobs, according to a Tampa Bay Times story.
With no state or federal aid, local communities would be left on their own to deal with the issue of rising seas. That could mean high taxes or bonds to battle the threat.
With such a tight budget year looming, we’re not sure where DeSantis’ proposal fits in the Legislature’s priority list. But give the governor credit for addressing a mounting problem and being creative with a solution.
