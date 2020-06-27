OUR POSITION: Soaring coronavirus infections left Gov. Ron DeSantis no option as he squashed the sale of alcohol at Florida bars Friday.
Florida was setting a record almost daily for COVID-19 infections the past week. Thursday’s 8,942 positive cases was the final straw for Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Friday he banned the sale of alcoholic for consumption at all Florida bars. In others words, shut it down.
While most bar owners likely did their best to follow the social distancing and 50% capacity guidelines, there were too many ignoring the rules and shoveling drinks to packed crowds. They ruined it for everyone.
If you were getting used to going out with friends to a bar, standing shoulder to shoulder, downing beers, it’s over for now. At least that’s the plan announced by Gov. Ron DeSantis whose patience is up with bar owners who are ignoring guidelines set when he announced the reopening of the state.
Last week, the hammer came down on several Miami-Dade businesses. Police say, according to the Miami Herald, that 10,000 businesses were inspected Friday by authorities and several were shut down. Some of those restaurants and bars had their licenses suspended. The businesses also face a fine of up to $500 or 180 days in jail. At least 45 others received warnings for other violations.
The problems stem from allowing more than 50% capacity and not social distancing. Masks were rare too, but right now that is not something businesses are being held responsible for.
Gov. DeSantis said Tuesday that any business not following the state’s guidelines for social distancing faces the possibility of losing its liquor license. Now that’s hitting them where it hurts.
The governor is understandably upset over the daily spikes in the coronavirus infections — and this was before Thursday’s shocking number. It’s no fun for him to explain why Florida is near the top of a list of top 10 states for COVID-19 infections and why any Floridian traveling to New York now has to face quarantine for 14 days.
“If you go in and it’s just like mayhem, like Dance Party USA, and it’s packed to the rafters, that’s just cut and dry. That is not an innocent mistake,” DeSantis said of crowded bars.
DeSantis said earlier in the week there will be “no tolerance” for businesses that don’t conform and attempt to keep their customers safe.
To prove his point, the DBPR pulled the liquor license for Orlando’s The Knight’s Pub earlier this week. Officials said that establishment had repeatedly ignored social distancing rules. And, as a result, more than 40 employees and customers tested positive for the coronavirus, according to media reports and a story by the Time/Herald Tallahassee Bureau.
The Knight’s Pub owner, by the way, disputed the idea his bar was too crowded. He said it was only open three days earlier this month and that photos showing reckless and lax adherence to state guidelines were old.
Many bar patrons that chose to ignore social distancing are the least vulnerable to COVID-19. We get why they might be a little lackadaisical. But, if infected, they take that home to parents, maybe grandparents, maybe their children.
We cannot recover from this pandemic with an I-can’t-get-this attitude.
Bar owners who just got smacked by DeSantis can at least be thankful they still have a license.
