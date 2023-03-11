OUR POSITION: As the 2023 legislative session heats up, Gov. Ron DeSantis seems primed to lead his Republican Legislature into the national spotlight no matter what impact, or lack of impact, it means for Floridians.
Gov. Ron DeSantis touts Florida as the freest state in the nation. It’s his calling card for the projected presidential campaign he covets.
When he talks about it, we can’t help but envision Mel Gibson, all tied up, screaming “FREEDOM” before the axe falls.
DeSantis has some good ideas. He knows what will benefit Florida — and he knows what talking points will help him if and when he decides to run for president.
We believe it would behoove him — especially since he could wind up serving as our governor until 2026 — to scale down some of his ideas that have a more national feel to them and direct his Republican-dominated Legislature to help Floridians who are struggling with inflation, hurricane damage and an invasion from northern states.
There are some freedoms we could do without and some freedoms that really won’t make us free.
Some bills proposed by legislators that we believe are a direct attack on our freedoms include:
• A bill that would make it easier to sue the media and others who might criticize the governor or state officials.
• A requirement that bloggers register with the state, pay a fee for talking about the governor or state officials and file a monthly report on fees paid and information they send out. This bill was called “insanity” by none other than an icon of Republicanism Newt Gingrich.
• Moves to continue to put up roadblocks for voters, especially minorities.
• One bill would make it even more difficult for constitutional amendments to be passed by raising the votes needed to get it on the ballot from 60% to 66.7%.
• The Legislature would continue its attack on higher education by banning spending money on diversity, equality and inclusion programs, offices or classes or any such activities.
• Lawmakers want to make school board races partisan. There is really no good reason for that.
• A previous bill that exemplifies curtailing citizens’ freedoms took effect March 1. That restricts the rights of Floridians to assemble at the Capitol and demonstrate or even express their opinions.
• And, a bill we find especially alarming would give the state the ability to take transgender children from their parents and charge those parents with a felony.
Our question is how far are Republicans and DeSantis willing to go?
Unfortunately the answer might be as far as they wish considering the power they wield in Tallahassee and the appetite DeSantis has to show off his political muscle to a national audience.
We believe DeSantis could be one of he best governors Florida has ever had. We say that with a lot of reservation considering the strings he has pulled — like altering voting districts to put more Republicans in the Legislature and negate a district that favored Black candidates.
Still, he can establish himself for all time in Florida history by using his political clout to address insurance concerns, affordable housing, rising seas and crowded roadways.
If he can pull that off in the next year — or three — he would deserve all the accolades that come his way.
