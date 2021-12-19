OUR POSITION: Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing a $99.7 billion state budget for the coming fiscal year that has the potential to cure a lot of ills.
Financially speaking, Gov. Ron DeSantis is either one of the best, or luckiest, governors in the history of the state. We’ll settle on a combination of the two.
DeSantis, flush with money from the federal government, tax receipts from Florida’s record-setting tourism and exploding real estate prices, has money to burn and he is not shy about telling the Legislature how we should spend it. The devil is always in the details, but the governor’s ideas as expressed last week to help bolster job growth, reward educators and swell local school district bankrolls along with infusing the state’s infrastructure budget with needed cash, sound fine to us.
The governor has a huge bankroll to work with as state revenues should allow a budget of nearly $100 billion for lawmakers to spend.
Last week, DeSantis laid out some of the requests he will send to his Republican-controlled Legislature. Among the priorities was $100 million for his Job Growth Grant Fund. That would be double the amount allocated to that fund this year. The fund is used for infrastructure projects around the state and recently passed along $1.7 million to North Port for its wastewater treatment expansion plans.
DeSantis expects that program to expand and improve infrastructure in cities and counties across the state, hoping the improvements will draw manufacturing and other businesses to Florida. Money from the fund also aids with education for the regional and local workforce. How the money is spent — in other words who gets what — is decided by the governor.
Other highlights from the proposed budget would include a five-month lifting of the state’s gas tax to give motorists in Florida a break. We think that’s a great idea but it won’t happen — if the Legislature signs off on it — until July. Who knows what gas will cost in July? It could be more or less. We’d like to see that tax relief kick in a little sooner while prices are so high. Still, we’ll take it.
Other perks for Floridians in the budget proposal include: $600 million to raise the salaries of public school teachers; $238 million to give “retention” bonuses to teachers and principals; $980 million on Everglades restoration and other water projects; $124.2 million to increase pay for corrections officers in hopes of easing the high turnover rate in Florida’s prisons and $1,000 bonuses for police officers, firefighters, paramedics and emergency medical technicians in the state.
The governor also would try to alleviate staffing shortages in nursing homes by spending $226.5 million to increase Medicaid payments for health and human services providers. Under health, the budget also calls for $100 million for cancer care and research.
And, state employees might see fatter paychecks if the governor and Legislature follow the budget that was outlined last week. DeSantis wants $225 million to raise the pay for state employees — that is on top of the pay hike for corrections officers and law enforcement.
What’s not to like?
Again, the devil is in the details. We would seek assurances from lawmakers they will use the money where it’s needed and not continue to steal from the state’s trust funds, like the Sadowski fund for affordable housing.
If we can pay for all the governor’s wish list and stay out of trusts, this should be an outstanding year for the state’s economy.
