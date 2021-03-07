OUR POSITION: Gov. Ron DeSantis is high on his accomplishments and those of the Legislature and he has a right to brag a little.
We have issues with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, but there have been times this past year he has earned our support and we have given him credit when credit is due.
Tuesday, he gave his State of the State address to the Florida Legislature and praised the state’s (his) handling of the pandemic and highlighted other accomplishments in the past year. He also looked ahead to what’s in store for the state in 2021 and talked about key legislation he wants passed.
One notable plus — and a somewhat surprising one at that — was the governor all but said the state is in good financial standing. This was unexpected after legislators warned their constituents for months that the pandemic had robbed Florida of a good chunk of sales tax money and the Legislature could very well be looking at a $5 billion deficit in its budget.
DeSantis pooh-poohed the dire predictions when he said “I am pleased to report that our current fiscal outlook is much better than the bleak forecasts from last spring.
He then credited that good news to some key decisions: 1) that he vetoed $1 billion from this year’s budget when it came across his desk last spring; 2) he instructed all state agencies to spend all of the appropriated funds because he was unsure of the revenue that could be expected; 3) because Florida opened up sooner than other states after pandemic restrictions, revenue is coming in at “levels far high than even the most recent revised estimates.”
DeSantis said from December to February state revenues were $800 million above estimates.
The governor’s decision to open up businesses and ease restrictions played a role in this. While he drew criticism at first for being too quick to open things up, it could be easily be argued he made the right decision. Florida’s unemployment — which had been historically high last spring — has eased, businesses are doing well and sales tax funds are beginning to pour in again. Considering the fewer Canadians who were able to visit the state this year, the restrictions on attendance at Spring Training games in the state and the shutdown of the cruise industry, the tourism numbers are incredible.
Of course the governor still has a deficit to deal with despite getting $6 billion from the feds last year and possibly as much as $16 billion in the current stimulus plan.
The state has also been aggressive in opening up schools. While DeSantis made the right call last spring to shut down schools and begin virtual learning, sending kids back to school now is the right call. We understand the hesitance of teachers to be back in the classroom, but numbers point to students being fairly safe and there is little doubt that in-person learning is much more effective.
We cannot ignore how DeSantis, who began his term touting environmental programs, has reverted to his “green” thinking by the creation of the Resilient Florida program under the Department of Environmental Protection. Florida will invest more than $1 billion over the next few years to protect communities along the coast threatened by flooding from sea level rise.
The governor also continues to support restoration of the Everglades and the effort to protect water quality throughout the state.
We’re sure there will be policy decisions we disagree with as the governor finishes up his final two years and postures for reelection in 2022. But his first two years have not been a disaster and he has shown a knack for making good decisions at the right time.
Give him credit.
