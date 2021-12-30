OUR POSITION: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has listed 10 wants for lawmakers to fund in the upcoming legislative session and while most are a good idea, a couple may be a waste of taxpayer money.
Like most of us who make out a household budget, Gov. DeSantis has a list of wants he is making public for legislators to digest as they prepare to convene in Tallahassee next month for their annual session and approval of the state’s $99.7 billion budget.
We have our own opinions on whether the wants are needs.
Here is the list:
• Elections enforcement: $5.7 million is requested for a 52-person Office of Election Crimes and Security within the Department of State to investigate and prosecute election-related crimes. Don’t we already have a system in place to investigate election fraud? Thumbs down.
• Freedom Tower: $25 million to restore Miami’s Freedom Tower, which was used in the past to process Cuban refugees. Why not? Although shouldn’t Miami foot part of the bill? Thumbs up.
• Florida State Guard: DeSantis is asking for $5.4 million to re-establish a 200-member Florida State Guard, which originated as a defense force during World War II to replace Florida National Guard members who were deployed abroad. It supposedly would be used to back up the National Guard in emergencies. This is a total waste of money and sounds a little too much like a personal posse for the governor. Thumbs down.
• Cryptocurrency: The governor wants $700,000 for cryptocurrency projects at the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, the Agency for Health Care Administration and the Department of Financial Services. The pilot program would allow people to pay for motor-vehicle title certificates through Blockchain technology at the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. It’s a small amount so we have no solid opinion on this one.
• Gas tax cut: Suspending the 25-cent-a-gallon tax on gasoline for five months, starting July 1, is the governor’s gift to consumers hit by inflation. A big thumbs up, although why wait until July 1?
• Hiring and keeping cops: DeSantis wants to increase pay for officers at the Florida Highway Patrol, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission along with a second $1,000 bonus for first responders and provide a $5,000 bonus to help recruit law-enforcement officers to Florida. Good idea. Thumbs up.
• Immigration crackdown: The governor is asking for $8 million to transport undocumented immigrants out of state and enforcement of a 2020 law that requires all government employers and some contractors to use a federal electronic system known as E-Verify to check the immigration status of new workers. Our question is how would they be transported out of state and what keeps them from coming back. But we’ll give it a tentative thumbs up.
• Snake hunt: $3 million requested to help pay bounties on invasive Burmese pythons in the Everglades. Nobody wants pythons slithering around Florida. Thumbs up.
• Teacher bonuses: Lawmakers will be asked to approve spending $238 million in federal stimulus money to give a second round of $1,000 bonuses to teachers and principals in an effort to ease the state’s teacher shortage. Thumbs up.
• Testing overhaul: DeSantis wants to spend $15.5 million to replace the statewide Florida Standards Assessments standardized test with a progress-monitoring system. We’d like more details on the costs. But why not? Thumbs up.
