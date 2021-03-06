OUR POSITION: In Gov. Ron DeSantis’ State of the State address to open the legislative session Tuesday, he outlined what is good about Florida and his agenda for the 60-day session. Today we’ll look at some problems with his agenda and Sunday we’ll look at the great things that are being accomplished.
Gov. DeSantis painted a rosy picture of the state’s stature Tuesday and while he was correct in most of his assumptions, there are some problems Florida faces that were either glazed over or policy being pushed by DeSantis that we do not agree with.
The state’s response to the pandemic was one issue we have — although the governor says he did a wonderful job.
DeSantis said Florida, “with perhaps the most vulnerable population to COVID, has per capita COVID mortality that is below the national average. From the outset, Florida has been steadfast in focusing efforts on the protection of the elderly.
“... and perhaps most importantly, we are prioritizing our senior citizens for vaccinations.”
What he failed to say was there was no statewide system in place for vaccinations despite more than adequate time to prepare. Also, the decision to vaccinate those 65-and-over was a logistics mistake. If the state truly wanted to protect its most vulnerable and elderly we would have started with 80-and-over or at the very least 75-and-over. And, we would have made it easier for those people to book an appointment. Trying to navigate the internet or compete with tens of thousands of others all calling the same phone number did not work well.
And now, as the governor begins to open up the opportunity for vaccinations to teachers and firefighters and others over the age of 50, thousands of our older citizens could get left behind. Every day we hear from those in their 80s or 70s who have not been able to get an appointment.
One of DeSantis’ key pieces of legislation he will champion through the Legislature is a bill dedicated to preventing looting and rioting. He has worked up legislators in such a frenzy to pass this bill it is likely nothing will stand in its way given the domination in numbers Republicans enjoy in the Legislature.
“Florida is — and must remain — a state dedicated to law and order. When riots broke out across the nation last year, we saw cities ruined by violent mobs,” DeSantis said. “Law enforcement was targeted and lawlessness prevailed. This was not — and must never be — tolerated in the state of Florida.
“...we have proposed the strongest anti-rioting, pro-law enforcement reforms in the nation.”
No one supports violence or destruction of property. We believe anyone guilty of that should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. But, Florida may soon have the strongest — but unneeded — anti-rioting bill in the country.
There were no riots in Florida last year. Give DeSantis and law enforcement credit for that if you want. But facts are facts. The proposed legislation is so broad and has so many loop holes that it is very possible to be arrested if you are standing on a corner holding a protest sign. While the bill is not a finished product, we fear it will allow law enforcement way too much leeway to arrest and use force against people practicing their right to peacefully protest.
We have other concerns.
DeSantis plans to attack Big Tech and its ability to take down private accounts. He wants to fine those companies if they take down accounts of politicians running for office for example. We are not sure the state has that power to curtail the actions of a private company — although we share some concerns about the power of Big Tech.
And, while we like DeSantis’ plan to pour more money into education, we believe there must be more scrutiny on how funds for private schools and charter schools are used and the continuing discrepancies in how those schools are evaluated compared to public schools.
There are other issues we could address, but space won’t allow it.
Tomorrow, we will look at some of the good things DeSantis and the Legislature can tout.
