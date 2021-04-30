OUR POSITION: There is some movement recently in long-stalled efforts to clean up the Everglades and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ deal with the Army Corps of Engineers is proof of the progress.
Remember a couple of years ago when everyone was screaming about red tide and the algae coming down the Caloosahatchee River from Lake Okeechobee?
Remember a plan to build a reservoir that would take some of that water and help divert it from the Gulf Coast?
Remember Gov. DeSantis fighting with the South Florida Water Management District over land where that reservoir should go?
Remember the governor replacing members of that board in a bold move that in the early days of his term showed he is a different governor than Rick Scott and one who will fight for the environment?
Well, now we have another step in the right direction we can give Gov. DeSantis credit for.
Last week, the governor signed an agreement with the Army Corps of Engineers to move forward with work on the Everglades Agricultural Area Reservoir, a project that has stalled. Work on the reservoir, located on the 6,500-acre wetland stormwater treatment area associated with the project, is to be shared between Florida and the federal government. The latest agreement will give the Corps a kick in the pants to complete its portion of the much-needed reservoir. The entire project is expected to cost more than $1.8 billion.
The Everglades have suffered for decades due to a lack of freshwater. Blame is easy to place. All you have to do is ask. There are fingers pointing from various camps including environmentalists, Big Sugar, farmers and residents of South Florida. Fertilizer runoff from farming — especially to the north of Lake Okeechobee — is a big problem. Sugar production and the burning of fields is another issue. Construction, septic tanks, growth — all if it plays a role in the battle to save the Everglades.
The bottom line, though, is the Everglades are hurting and there are cures, but the longer lack of funding and red tape hold up the fixes, the more serious the problem will be and the more dire is the threat to the River of Grass. A project to raise five miles of Tamiami Trail in Miami-Dade County to allow better water flow toward Everglades National Park was a good decision by the state and another sign of DeSantis’ commitment to protecting the Everglades and our environment in general.
When the reservoir is completed — years from now — it will play a significant role in cleaning water from Lake O before it can reach the Everglades while also diverting polluted water that could reach the beaches and canals in Lee and Collier counties.
When the reservoir was first proposed in the early months of DeSantis’ term, it drew praise from all corners — including environmentalists who had fought tooth and nail with former Gov. Rick Scott over issues related to the health of Florida’s waterways.
DeSantis, who’s even warmed up to global warming threats, has been an advocate for clean water in Florida and has championed more than one project to keep our parks, beaches and waterways clean. It’s more than a smart political move. It’s a decision that protects the land for our grandchildren and assures the state it will always be a top tourist destination.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.