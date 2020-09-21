OUR POSITION: Florida is one of the worst performing states in the nation as far as taking care of its unemployed workers who are struggling during the pandemic.
Florida’s governor and its lawmakers, we fear, are losing focus on the million or so unemployed workers in the state who are running out, or have run out, of benefits. If the state won’t help, what alternatives do these workers have?
Recently, Gov. Ron DeSantis killed the extra $300 in weekly benefits being offered through the federal government’s Lost Wages Assistance Program because the state pays its unemployed workers too little to meet a 25% matching requirement. Florida is the only state we know of to stop the program because of its cost.
It seems to us the state has forgotten its unemployed as DeSantis focuses on recovery from the pandemic and reopening businesses and schools.
More than 3 million people in Florida have applied for some form of state or federal unemployment help since mid-March. Hundreds of thousands remain unemployed and many of them will soon, if they haven’t already, lose the pitiful $275 a week the state pays for unemployment benefits.
The number of people filing for unemployment in Florida has barely slowed since its peak in April when 900,000 claims came in over a two-week period. The U.S. Department of Labor said 33,821 first-time unemployment claims came in for the week that ended Sept. 12.
Numbers for August have not been released but there were 1.125 million workers seeking employment benefits as of mid-July.
The numbers are scary when you consider the people who filed when the pandemic first ignited layoffs have long run out of benefits, which last only 12 weeks in Florida.
WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia and how well they are dealing with unemployment. They compared the change in each state’s unemployment during the latest month for which they had data (July 2020) compared to July 2019 and January 2020.
Some of its findings include:
• There was a 230% change in unemployment (July 2020 vs July 2019); 1,157,494 unemployed people in July 2020 vs 350,600 in July 2019. Florida was ranked as having the 8th worst recovery in the U.S.
• The numbers in the first seven months of 2020 show a 273% change in unemployment (July 2020 vs January 2020). There were 1,157,494 unemployed people in July vs 310,226 in January. Those numbers rank as the fourth worst performance in the U.S. for getting people back to work.
• The state’s 11.5% unemployment rate in July was the 10th highest unemployment rate in the U.S.
Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Executive Director Dane Eagle said the state has tapped into about two-thirds of the money in its $4 billion unemployment trust fund.
If, or when, that money is gone — and how that money will be replenished for the next emergency — is up in the air. Eagle has said the Legislature will have to come up with those answers, either in the regular session in 2021 or in a special session the governor may call.
Florida is certainly not the only state with unemployment problems, but this year’s pandemic and its fallout have raised awareness of how ill prepared the state was both to process the hundreds of thousands of claims and to adequately help those affected.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.