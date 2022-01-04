OUR POSITION: There are just not enough testing sites available to serve people who fear they may have contracted the omicron virus but our governor says don’t worry about it.
Feeling a little fatigued. Coughing? Maybe you feel you have a fever. Perhaps, you’re thinking, you better get tested so you don’t pass the omicron COVID virus along to your co-workers or family.
Get in line.
Omicron is sweeping the nation and people are having a difficult time finding a place to get tested. In some states, they are running out of tests. In Florida we’re not sure what the situation is, but we know there are more people who want a test than are getting one, and getting the results quickly, is not easy.
But Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis and his hand-picked surgeon general, Joseph Ladapo said, in so many words, testing is overrated. Both men spoke during a visit to Fort Lauderdale.
“We need to unwind this … planning and living one’s life around testing,” Ladapo said, according to a News Service of Florida story. “Without it, we’re going to be sort of stuck in the same cycle. So, it’s really time for people to be living, to make the decisions they want regarding vaccination, to enjoy the fact that many people have natural immunity.”
DeSantis also said people are worrying too much about testing.
“What you are seeing is there are people going to the drug stores, buying all these tests. They’ll go multiple times per week to the sites and test, without symptoms. That is just going to contribute to some of the crunch that you are seeing,” DeSantis said of the shortage of tests.
The state health department said Friday that 298,455 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the week that ended Dec. 30. The total more than doubled from the previous week.
Secretary of Agriculture Nikki Fried claimed a week or so ago that Florida has “a significant number” of COVID-19 tests stockpiled “that are set to expire imminently.”
Fried, who is running against DeSantis this year, accuses the governor of keeping information about those tests secret. She said “given the governor’s lack of transparency throughout the pandemic, there’s no known public information about these tests or how soon they expire.”
The governor has not addressed Fried’s accusations.
DeSantis did say Monday and said he has asked the federal government to send between 30,000 and 40,000 more doses of monoclonal antibody treatments to Florida. That is used to treat people, especially the most vulnerable, who already have COVID. DeSantis said he wants to focus on the older population for an omicron virus that Ladapo said is not as serious as the previous variants.
Locally, we may be better off than some places where test sites and test supplies are strained.
You can still get a test at Mid-County Library in Port Charlotte, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., for no cost. However, quick results are not available and PCR results are taking several days at the Mid-County Library site. For those seeking results in an hour, Curative staff at Forrest Nelson are sending rapid test seekers to the sister Curative site in Fort Myers, 4761 S. Cleveland Ave., which offers the rapid test only, according to a Daily Sun story by Betsy Calvert.
In Sarasota County you can get tested at the Sarasota Kennel Club property, 5400 Bradenton Road and at Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th St. from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. In North Port, Dallas White Park is offering tests from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily.
Tests are also offered daily in Arcadia at the DeSoto County Library, 125 N. Hillsborough Ave.
Most pharmacies offering tests are running low and appointments there are taking days, according to reports last week.
Don’t expect any help from your governor or the state to get more tests in circulation anytime soon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.