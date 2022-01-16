OUR POSITION: Gov. Ron DeSantis praised Florida’s accomplishments in his state of the state address Tuesday. We agree with him that our state is flourishing, but there is room for debate on the governor’s impact.
Gov. Ron DeSantis is proud of Florida’s financial wealth and his record of making Florida the “freest” state in the nation.
He has a right to crow a little. But the governor’s speech would have rang truer if he had left off the first few minutes, which sounded more like a campaign speech for 2024, and just focused on how well our state is positioned financially. No matter how hard the governor tries to downplay his presidential aspirations — and in reality he is not trying very hard — his words betray him.
But let’s give the governor his due.
In his speech he rightly boasted of the state’s sound financial footing. He said:
• He has recommended a budget of $99.7 billion with more than $15 billion in reserve — one of the largest surpluses in state history.
• Florida’s revenues have exceeded estimates by billions of dollars just last month, in December, revenues were $500 million more than expected.
• Job creation in Florida is well above the national average with a labor force blossoming six times faster than the nation’s.
• Florida leads the nation in business formations, which he claimed have increased by 61% since he moved into the governor’s mansion in 2019. In 2021, Florida welcomed 114,000 more new businesses than California, which ranked second in new business creation.
• Things are so good he is asking the Legislature to approve a $1 billion gas tax holiday this summer.
• The state has increased the average minimum salary for teachers by more than $6,000 and gave $1,000 bonuses to every public school teacher and principal in the state and the governor plans to hand out $1,000 bonuses again in 2022.
• Under DeSantis’s leadership the state has done something we have long advocated by increasing opportunities for high school graduates to get a degree in trade by adding more than 50 new apprenticeship programs in fields like aviation, logistics and welding.
• And, let’s not forget some small, but important, steps to help our environment. DeSantis pointed out that 42 Everglades restoration projects have broken ground, hit a major milestone or finished construction.
This type of progress and wealth make it difficult to criticize DeSantis, even though a huge influx of federal money has helped. Whether through luck or smarts, he has helped navigate the state through a pandemic and come out of it with a wealth of cash.
It is that pandemic and health issues overall, that cause a pause in our enthusiasm.
The governor’s less than enthusiastic leadership to urge people to wear masks or get vaccinated has been disappointing.
Also, he has done little to nothing to expand Medicaid or help our poorest find health care. He has done nothing we can point to to alleviate the housing crunch and the soaring cost for rents that are putting families in jeopardy of being homeless. He has found no solution to escalating homeowners insurance costs. He has shown no leadership toward discouraging utility companies from raising rates at a time inflation is taking a big bite out of people’s income.
For sure, Gov. DeSantis has done many good things. Maybe we’re being overly critical. But we don’t think so. We value lives and people’s health and those are two key areas the governor can improve on.
