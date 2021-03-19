OUR POSITION: Gov. Ron DeSantis has a good plan for spending federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan that he has criticized.
Florida’s piece of the American Rescue Plan pie is close to $10 billion and it couldn’t come at a better time.
The state is still challenged to put together a balanced budget after the pandemic slashed tourism revenue from Florida’s projected budget this past year, and the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan could be the cure. Gov. DeSantis laid out a plan this past week for the Legislature on how to spend Florida’s share of the money — a share the governor complains is about $2 billion short of what it should be.
It’s ironic the governor is complaining about Florida’s share of a federal program he has criticized, along with most all Republicans, as being bloated and a gift to Democratic states. The angst over accepting federal funds goes hand in hand with the state’s refusal to accept funding for the past couple of years to expand Medicaid coverage to needy Floridians. There’s just something about taking money from Washington that former Gov. Rick Scott and Gov. DeSantis can’t stomach.
But, now that it’s available, DeSantis is full of ideas how to spend it. And, we’ll give the governor his credit here, the areas he would shore up with the $10 billion or so are good targets.
His plan only accounted for about half the money Florida expects to get, but the governor would make sure that money goes to fix the broken unemployment system, fight the problem of rising seas and, among other things, give first responders a $1,000 bonus for their work during the pandemic.
He also suggests in his outline of expenditures that the state should boost its marketing efforts on tourism — a good idea but surprising considering the Legislature has cut the budget for Visit Florida the past two years and even considered killing the state’s lead marketing arm.
Senate President Wilton Simpson and House Speaker Chris Sprowls were, according to the Florida News Service, pleased with the ideas DeSantis presented.
Prior to the Legislature opening its 2021 session, there were concerns that a huge deficit would have to be addressed before the final budget is approved for the fiscal year starting July 1. Over the course of the first weeks of the session DeSantis has played down any potential shortfall, saying revenue projections appear brighter and that the state has done a good job preparing for the loss of funds from 2020.
We’re pleased the governor wants to fix the CONNECT online unemployment system that was a catastrophe for people thrown out of work when the pandemic hit last spring and forced the closure of so many businesses. He also wants to get the state’s unemployment trust fund shored up after it was nearly depleted.
Other expenditures would include $72 million for behavioral health services; $41.7 million to bolster the ranks of the state’s National Guard; $1 billion that he has already proposed to address sea-level rise over the next four years and $208 million for one-time bonuses to emergency first responders.
Finally, DeSantis is also hoping to used millions to help pay for needed road work.
We believe all these expenditures are needed and all should benefit Floridians. The windfall of money from the American Rescue Plan will put people to work, improve our quality of life and enable the Legislature to easily balance its budget.
