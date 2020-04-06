OUR POSITION: Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order to be safer at home has had little, if any, impact so it seems.
Been out for a drive lately?
How about church. Did you go to a church service Sunday?
Golf?
Maybe you visited your local gun shop?
How about some craft supplies at Hobby Lobby?
What were you not able to do this weekend that you could do before Gov. Ron DeSantis — under pressure from all directions — unveiled his safer-at-home directive? The orders from the governor’s office were to take effect at midnight Thursday.
The purpose of such an order should be to get people off the streets, into their homes and keep them there. To stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus, people must quit having contact with other people. It’s as simple as that.
But the governor’s order had so many exceptions in it and was so confusing — especially after he quietly added a second order just minutes later — that is has had no impact we can see. The roads are just as busy. People are still going out.
The only limited impact has been on some retail stores that shut down — although most of those had already yielded to the loss of business and sent their employees home even before the governor’s order.
Let’s be clear on one thing. We are not anti-DeSantis. Up until a month ago, he was doing as good or better a job as governor, in our opinion, than any Florida leader in a decade or two.
But it seems this coronavirus pandemic has thrown the governor for a loop. He wavers on almost every decision to do with the pandemic.
He struggled with whether to allow the two cruise ships to dock in Florida. We give him credit, however, for finally showing a humanitarian side and giving the thumbs up to let them dock Friday and healthy passengers to depart and head for their homes. What a nightmare that had been.
The heads of several cities and counties were perplexed with the confusing language and contradictory orders issued last week that first seemed to bow to local criteria for the pandemic. Later, however, DeSantis said his order would supersede any local ordinance.
It appears that was aimed at allowing church services to continue. We have no problem with that — even though allowing large numbers of people to congregate in one building goes against all the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But that decision overruled orders in counties like Hillsborough where a local minister was arrested recently for holding services for hundreds of people.
Our concern over the order is the great number of exceptions. In reality, to even hint the governor shut down the state would be an exaggeration.
Several businesses are still open — claiming to be essential. Golf courses are open. We find it difficult to understand the necessity of being able to play golf. Gun shops are open. Vape shops, at least some we have seen, are open. Some massage parlors still have their light on.
It seems only large manufacturing and a handful of retail outlets were actually affected by the order.
We don’t believe DeSantis went far enough to protect Florida’s citizens. We want the governor who was strong and decisive in his first year in office. We need that governor more than ever right now.
