The decision to allow religious services to continue during the statewide shut down is a major outlier over policies enacted in both counties. The language used in the order places no limit on the number of people that can gather in sanctuary and considers a religious service to be an 'essential activity.' 'I mean, it makes no sense,' Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said. 'The one thing that has been shown to flatten the curve is distancing and separation and from what I see now that curve in the state of Florida and in Hillsborough County is not going to be flattened any time soon.' The governor's order said Floridians 'shall limit their movements and personal interactions outside of their home to only those necessary to obtain or provide essential services or conduct essential activities.' Rather than define what services are 'essential,' the order references guidelines from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Miami-Dade County's stay-athome order, which has been in place for weeks.
Those lists include obvious essential services like hospitals, police and fire departments and grocery stores, but also hardware stores, pet supply stores, gun and ammo stores and laundromats. It also includes people who work in vital infrastructure industries like energy, telecommunication, water, transportation and defense.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.