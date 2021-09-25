OUR POSITION: Gov. Ron DeSantis has picked a man for the position of Florida’s surgeon general whose best credentials appear to be that he agrees with the governor on everything.
Gov. Ron DeSantis drives us crazy.
He follows what most people believe is a great decision — cutting back on state-required testing for students — with a decision that, to us anyway, makes little sense. Or, we take that back, it really makes good sense for the governor. That’s because the hiring of Dr. Joseph Ladapo as the state’s surgeon general is equivalent to putting a DeSantis clone in the office.
Ladapo, if you listen to his beliefs, seems to have little regard for the health and safety of our children, teachers and school employees.
We realize some people will disagree with us. But sending students who have been exposed to the virus back to school and bypassing any quarantine does not show concern for their health. And saying it’s OK for students not to wear masks and agree with the governor on banning mask mandates, is not what we would expect to hear from a medical professional.
The disagreement over masks has gone on for months, and it’s not about to stop. What we don’t understand is what’s wrong with an ounce of prevention. There is too much evidence that masks can help protect people against COVID-19 and its more contagious delta variant.
It appears DeSantis, and his hand-picked surgeon general, are hell bent on herd immunity.
Ladapo, who will hold down a second job on the faculty at the University of Florida, will earn $462,000 for both jobs. Our new surgeon general and secretary of the Department of Health has a solid background. He studied medicine at Harvard, has researched the cost-effectiveness of diagnostic technologies and was an assistant professor at UCLA’s School of Medicine.
But his philosophies on Covid-19 do not align with the medical mainstream when it comes to prevention and cures. And, while some people will surely applaud his beliefs, his leadership will do little to bring down Florida’s terrible rate of infections and deaths from COVID.
For example, according to a story in the Orlando Sentinel, he has signed the Great Barrington Declaration, which calls for no restrictions on low-risk populations such as the young and those in good health.
He has also appeared with America’s Frontline Doctors, none of whom have ever treated COVID patients, outside the U.S. Supreme Court in July of 2020 to declare hydroxychloroquine as a good way to treat the virus. Studies have proven that drug has no impact on adult COVID-19 victims.
He doesn’t have faith in the vaccines that have been given to millions of Americans. And, he is opposed to mask and vaccine mandates.
Could DeSantis have chosen anyone more akin to his own beliefs?
One of Ladapo’s first orders of business, just a couple of days after he was introduced, was to say our children can go back to school and mingle with their friends after being exposed to COVID. The caveat is parents can decide to keep them home if they wish. School districts, however, have no say in the matter under an order put into effect by Ladapo.
It’s as if DeSantis is whispering in his ear: “Don’t give the school districts any power. I didn’t.”
Maybe Ladapo will end up being the best surgeon general to serve any state in the U.S.
We have our doubts.
