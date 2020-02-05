OUR POSITION: There is much more to like than not like in Gov. Ron DeSantis plan for schools.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has made inroads in stamping himself as the environmental governor. Now, with the recent unveiling of a blueprint to overhaul the state’s schools, he might double up on that moniker and become the education governor too.
DeSantis, of course, has already pitched a multi-million-dollar hike in teacher pay to bring the state’s starting teacher salary to more than $47,000. That plan we hope will be accepted along with criteria to give current teachers and those with more tenure an equal boost in income.
Now, DeSantis wants to radically change how our children are taught. And, the biggest change he would make is to scuttle the Common Core curriculum — most notably throwing out the current math guidelines and return to “old school” approaches to teaching math that makes common sense.
Here are some key elements of the plan that still must be approved by the state Legislature and the state Board of Education:
• Doing away with the Common Core approach to math that focused on understand the logic behind math equations is the best idea in the entire overhaul in our opinion. Students might soon be able to go back to basics of knowing and memorizing what four times four is instead of trying to understand how we come up with that equation.
• American history and civics will have greater emphasis at all grade levels in English arts lessons. American history will be an 11th grade course and U.S. government in the senior year. This is another exciting change in our opinion. The knowledge high school graduates have often shown of their country’s history is appalling. Many immigrants who study to become U.S. citizens often showcase a better grasp of our history and civics than our students.
• Financial literacy courses will be mandatory, not an elective. These classes will teach students simple, but much-needed, skills like balancing a checkbook or how to apply for a loan.
• There will be less testing. That is a huge relief for our teachers who often are accused of “teaching to the test.” The ninth-grade English exam and the geometry end-of-course test will be phased out. Hopefully those won’t be the only annual tests that will be eliminated.
• All high school students must take either the SAT or ACT tests, for free. Neither test, however, will be incorporated into what grade schools receive from the state and neither will results have any implication on whether a student graduates.
• All high school students much take a Florida Civic Literacy test, probably similar to the U.S. citizenship exam, that will include information about key U.S. Supreme Court cases. Passing would not be required for graduation.
Reaction from local educators in a Sun story Jan. 25 was positive.
“The inclusion of teachers and education professionals in the rewrite of the standards is a huge win for the students of this state,” said Cara Reynolds, a Charlotte County School Board member.
We agree.
The governor and Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran have drawn up a plan that will allow teachers to have more control of their classrooms while integrating important skills and knowledge that are not priorities now.
