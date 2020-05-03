OUR POSITION: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled his ideas to slowly reopen the state’s businesses, and our first reaction is it’s a good plan.
If you don’t mind being seen eating out with a shabby hairdo and a little paunch around the middle from not going to the gym, Gov. Ron DeSantis has a plan to kick start our state’s economy you’re almost sure to love.
The governor previewed his plan Wednesday to constituents — many of them antsy to get out of the house and find something to do. The blueprint for phase one cracks open the door ever so slightly to once again enjoy eating out, for hospitals to begin elective surgeries and to allow gatherings of 10 or fewer people.
DeSantis said he wants to methodically open up the state to normalcy — but only in baby steps. He said the state will be keeping a close eye out for any spike in coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and/or deaths.
But, while promising to work with health professionals, the governor couldn’t resist taking a shot at the predictions of overwhelmed hospitals and infections that would rival New York as the worst in the nation. Those predictions never materialized.
The governor blamed fear, panic and an overzealous media for the scary numbers in the COVID-19 forecast. We would argue the predictions fell short because they were worst-case scenarios, what-ifs, and the state shut down in the nick of time to ward off the widespread infections and deaths some imagined. Whatever the reason, we can all be thankful that, with the possible exception of Southeast Florida, we never saw the scary numbers so many feared.
Now, it’s time to start a slow march to normal. We agree with the governor the time is right and opening up some businesses sooner than later is needed if Florida is to demonstrate any kind of economic recovery by the end of the year.
Starting Monday, you can go to restaurants that choose to open. The caveat is the facility can entertain no more than 25 percent of its designated capacity. That could mean waiting for a table — which of course will be 6 feet or more away from anyone else.
Some restaurants may choose not to open with the idea that a business cannot make a profit cutting out 75 percent of its revenue. But, then again, many that are already providing carryout will most likely be willing to open their doors and bring back some members of staff that were laid off.
Hospitals are anxious to call back any staff that was furloughed when elective procedures were cancelled. And people who were putting off medical treatments because of that, or who might have been concerned of being in a hospital with COVID-19 patients, should be happy to take care of their health. Hospitals are taking every precaution to keep new patients and COVID-19 cases separated and their facilities sterilized.
DeSantis is purposely vague on when the next phase might unfold and what it will entail.
When we’ll be able to fill restaurants, have our hair cut or see sports events will partially depend on our own behavior. If we fail to follow the guidelines, the state may slam the door shut.
Give the governor credit for a plan that is well thought out and gives us hope there is light at the end of this dark pandemic tunnel.
