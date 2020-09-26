OUR POSITION: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis decided Friday that Florida is done with the coronavirus and ready to open up the state 100%. We think he’s wrong.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is making a mistake.
Until last week, we had supported most of the governor’s decisions and programs. We bucked the media establishment several times in giving the governor the benefit of the doubt on controversial decisions.
But when he decided Friday to open bars, restaurants and other businesses without restrictions, we had to put the brakes on our support.
It’s too early Ron.
First, let us say we understand why the governor and businesses would want to open back up without restrictions. It’s been a painful year for anyone who owns a business — especially a bar or restaurant. Many in the state — and in our area — have shut down permanently. Others are holding on by a thread.
And, we’re sure the fact Florida’s infection rate dropped for a couple of days below the magic 5% number, impressed the governor. That number popped up twice this week, bottoming out at 4.45% for people testing positive for new infections Thursday.
Other good news the governor can point to is that hospitalizations and deaths have been on a decline for a few weeks now. Daily reports have seen as few as eight deaths in the state attributed to the COVID-19 — but also as many as 213 on Sept. 10.
There is a lot of good news, but it’s mostly because of the precautions the governor ordered — the same ones he is now ready to do away with.
Overall, 13,975 Floridians have died from the virus as of Friday.
There were more than 2,500 people who tested positive Thursday for the virus. While that’s a great reduction from the peak days when 10,000 people tested positive for 16 straight days in July, it’s still not a good number.
Should we wait until it is zero? Of course not. That may never happen. The virus will be with us for months, maybe years.
But with more than 2,000 positive results a day, more than 100 a day dying and dozens of students in Sarasota County, for example, being sent home, we don’t think it’s time to declare victory and open up the state 100%.
As the virus continues to hang on, there is evidence that more and more people under the age of 40 or so are being infected. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that the median age for people with COVID-19 in May was 46. In August it was 38.
In August and July more than 20% of people with the virus were in their 20s according to the Los Angeles Times.
That demographic is who frequents bars and restaurants. They’re young and they like to socialize. The chance they will ignore social distancing is great and the possibility of shedding their mask is also more likely among that age group. And, if they are infected, their families are in greater danger of being infected also.
It just doesn’t seem like the right time to open up the state. We believe the governor’s thinking is not based on pertinent scientific data. He rushed to a decision that could endanger Florida’s most vulnerable citizens and it will come back to bite him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.