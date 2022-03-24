OUR POSITION: The last-minute passage of a bill to allow moving public notices from newspapers to government websites was an attack on the public’s right to information and a slap at news media lawmakers believe has been too critical.
If you care about foreclosures, divorce petitions, a new gas station being built on your street, schedules for government meetings and bid proposals, it’s about to get tougher to find that information.
Barring a veto by Gov. Ron DeSantis — which we strongly urge — HB 7049 will allow local and state government to remove all that information and more from the pages of every newspaper in the state. The government entity will instead have the ability to put that important information on its website.
That means you will have to have internet access, learn where to look and scroll deep into pages of county business to find out if that multi-million-dollar housing development is truly being considered for your neighborhood — and when the local city council or county commission will vote on it.
The Senate had shown almost zero interest in taking up the bill after the House enthusiastically passed its version days earlier despite heavy lobbying by the Florida Press Association and TaxWatch, both of which opposed the bill. The Senate, however, took the House bill and passed it with only one committee hearing it. The Senate did not have a companion bill. This took place in the final days of the legislative session.
A deal in the Legislature to pass the bill was surprising considering a compromise bill worked out last year between the Florida Press Association and lawmakers had only been in effect since Jan. 1. That compromise required quarterly reports and a reworked statewide legal notices website, floridapublicnotices.com.
TaxWatch warned that more reliance on the internet for public notices — especially in rural and low-income areas where service is inconsistent or where or residents may not own computers or can’t afford high-speed internet — will be a problem.
That argument was dismissed by lawmakers who felt newspapers had been unfair to them and who wanted to send a message by taking away a good source of revenue for the print media. The loss of income will be felt most in rural areas or small towns that may only have a weekly newspaper. It could even mean a town losing its newspaper.
This newspaper will also lose income. That’s just a fact. But our losses won’t compare to the percentage of revenue smaller newspapers will lose.
The real impact will be felt by the public. We often hear from callers how they prefer reading a printed product and don’t like to go to the internet to get their news. Now, if the bill is signed into law and local governments buy in, they will be forced to go online to get critical information.
Local governments will have the option whether or not to pull their public notices from newspapers and make them a part of their own websites. There will be cost and work involved. It will be interesting to see how accessible governments will make the notices, how often they will run and how much notice the public will get.
We believe the governor should veto this bill, if it’s not already signed into law as you read this.
If you agree, let the governor know. And, if he signs it, let the county commission and the city council or commission where you live know you want to keep reading the public notices in your newspaper.
