OUR POSITION: Gov. DeSantis has earned the right to flex his political muscle but his overwhelming advantage to drive the agenda for Florida’s future must not ignore the every-day problems facing all Floridians.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is fresh off a blowout, 19.4-percentage-point reelection victory over Charlie Crist and is brandishing his GOP credentials for an expected 2024 run for U.S. president.
Right now, DeSantis is the top Republican challenger to former President Donald Trump.
DeSantis can certainly argue he has a mandate after crushing Crist by more than 1.5 million votes. Florida is a long way from Bush vs. Gore.
The governor has an aggressive legislative agenda in Tallahassee with a focus on 2024 and going after some political foes.
We certainly don’t expect the governor to ramp down his pugilistic rhetoric.
But we do hope he and lawmakers in GOP-controlled Tallahassee keep a focus on public policy, the interests of their constituents and the state at large — and that means affordable housing, rising seas, insurance costs and water quality, among other issues.
DeSantis’ agenda includes bills aimed at:
• Teachers unions:
Education unions are one of Democrats’ lead constituencies and have been a persistent foe of the governor.
DeSantis wants more state investigations into teachers unions finances as well as requiring annual financial audits. The state would raise the unions’ representation threshold from 50% to 60%. The governor also wants to limit union executives’ pay to no more than the highest teachers in the district. He is tying potential raises to education unions abiding by new rules.
We worry about real priorities needed for teacher pay, school security and helping students facing bullying and other challenges get lost in the fiercely partisan battles between deep blue teachers unions and a deep red governor.
That’s something that needs work from both sides.
• Walt Disney Co.:
DeSantis and the Legislature are stripping Disney’s control over a special tax district near Orlando. The special district,created in 1967, gave Disney significant autonomy over the Reedy Creek Improvement District — a 25,000-acre zone that includes Walt Disney World and its other theme parks and hotels.
The state is taking over control of the district after Disney opposed a DeSantis-backed bill to restrict early elementary school teachers (kindergarten through third grade) from delving into sexual orientation and gender identity. Critics called the measure “Don’t Say Gay.”
At some point, DeSantis (and others running for U.S. president) will have to talk to voters about how he might work with those on the other side of issues and how he will find areas of consensus and compromise.
• Social media and ‘big tech’:
DeSantis also wants a slate of new laws related to social media platforms offering privacy protections for users and requiring more disclosures about search engines and other results from Google and other platforms. The governor also wants a statewide ban of TikTok to include public schools and universities.
TikTok has become an easy target because of its ownership by a Chinese company and concerns about its privacy protections.
Like other conservatives, DeSantis is concerned about left-leaning social media platforms and search engines censoring voices from the right and favoring voices from the left.
Again, there are legitimate concerns about cyber bullying of teens and kids, how users’ information is used and sold and whether platforms have been serving as proxy censors for various governments.
But also again, DeSantis’ agenda might serve Floridians better if he can find some common ground with Democrats every so often.
The bare knuckles approach has gotten DeSantis far. But compromise and consensus building can sometimes serve Floridians better — and could propel the governor’s political ambitions.
