OUR POSITION: Teachers unions and Gov. Ron DeSantis are butting heads when they should be coming together to solve the teacher shortage in Florida.
Florida has a pronounced shortage of teachers as the new school year gets rolling.
There are 8,000 open K-12 teaching positions across the state, according to the Florida Education Association teachers union.
Some districts across the state and country are bringing in teachers from other countries, such as the Philippines to help fill vacant positions. It’s the education equivalent of traveling nurses.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has proposed making it easier for military veterans and retired police officers, firefighters and paramedics to become teachers.
Some of those proposals will have to go through the Florida Legislature while other actions can be taken by the State Board of Education.
DeSantis wants the state to allow for military experience and courses to potentially be counted toward college degrees. The GOP governor also wants to allow for veterans and former first responders to potentially be able to qualify for temporary teaching certificates while they earn degrees.
“In Florida, we are leading by example with innovative teacher recruitment initiatives and in our support of military and veteran families,” DeSantis said. “These proposals and actions will create new avenues for veterans, first responders and aspiring teachers to excel and continue to serve their communities while building meaningful careers.”
DeSantis’ plan would not apply to courses that require certain master’s degrees.
The GOP friendly State Board of Education backs the push which includes possible $4,000 bonuses for new teachers.
“These measures put more teachers in the classroom so students can immediately benefit from service members’ unique knowledge and experience,” said State Board of Education Chair Tom Grady, a DeSantis appointee.
There is merit to that argument. Our schools and students could value from teachers with a variety of backgrounds, skill sets and ages. That kind of diversity can definitely be a point of strength.
Teachers unions oppose the idea.
“We want to make sure that we have fully-trained, fully-credentialed teachers in our classroom(s) with the experience and support they need to teach every child. This idea of shortcutting that process doesn’t work. It never has,” Florida Education Association Andrew Spar told Yahoo Finance.
There is certainly an argument to find a reasonable middle ground that helps recruit new quality teachers and leverages all various experiences and skill sets. There are also teaching positions that require specialized training and backgrounds ranging from physics and calculus to special education.
The problem is there is not much middle ground between the conservative DeSantis and teachers unions — a prime Democratic Party constituency.
Teachers unions disdain DeSantis over his pushes for the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill to restrict kindergarten through third grade from classroom discussing gender identity and sexual orientation and against critical race theory which looks to incorporate lessons about historical and contemporary racism and segregation throughout educational curricula.
For his part, DeSantis has also frequently chosen a political path of bare knuckles and tough talk over compromises.
Like too many issues, education has become not just hyper-political but hyper partisan with teachers unions and Democrats in one corner and the DeSantis and fellow conservatives in another.
That may work for political fundraising and partisan social media hacks and media coverage (from both sides). But it does not serve regular Floridians, including school kids, very well.
The issue is not easy with long-term challenges such as low pay for teachers and classrooms and schools that are too large.
Teachers have long standing legitimate gripes on those fronts. At some point, we will have to decide if we value our teachers as much as other better paid professions.
But there are also the current realities of labor shortages across the economy and various professions.
There is also a reality that government licensing and professional credential requirements, including for some teaching positions, simply become bureaucratic tentacles and more about protecting the entrenched rather than fostering competition, creativity and problem solving.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.