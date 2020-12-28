OUR POSITION: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Donald J. Trump have a good point on the stimulus plan Congress agreed on.
Gov. Ron DeSantis made a good point last week. At the top of his Christmas reading would not be a 5,000-plus-page COVID-19 stimulus bill drawn up by Congress. Who, he pronounced, wants to read a document that immense. And who, he went on to ask, could have read it thoroughly in the less than 24 hours Congressional members had before passing the bill in a bipartisan effort?
First, we have to say we rarely comment on national topics. It is not The Daily Sun’s forte to spend our time writing about politics in Washington D.C. that we have no sway in and limited knowledge of. But DeSantis is our governor and when he commented on the problems with the bill, it caught our attention.
We were pleased Republicans and Democrats in Congress came together in a rare bipartisan effort to put together a second stimulus package. It provided, among many other things, money to get the vaccine distributed, money for businesses who are floundering and a $600 check to most Americans.
The initial reaction was $600 is better than nothing and nothing was exactly what was included in the early rounds of talks in Washington as lawmakers worked to cobble together a bill to help struggling Americans and hand it to President Trump to sign as a Christmas present.
We can imagine the grins on the faces of members of the U.S. Senate and House as they pat themselves on the back for their work. And, again, we are proud to see the bipartisan effort and pleased to get anything when nothing was the alternative.
But, upon closer inspection, the bill — especially its $600 check to most U.S. citizens — was reminiscent of the story attributed to a French princess telling her peasants to eat cake.
President Trump asked for checks of not less than $1,000 and up to $2,000 before he would sign the bill. Democrats applauded in a rare show of support for anything the president wants. House Republicans rejected raising the payout from $600 to Americans and the bill was in limbo Monday.
DeSantis weighed in last Wednesday and his revelations opened our eyes.
According to the governor, and president, wedged in an omnibus spending bill coupled with the 5,000-page-plus COVID relief package were gifts to the nation’s wealthy and money for projects that do not stack up as a priority when compared to Americans trying to pay their bills while the restaurants and other businesses where they normally work are closed.
According to a Times/Herald Tallahassee Bureau story by Lawrence Mower, the bill contained plenty of gifts to the wealthy including tax breaks for people who own race horses, tax cuts for business meals and other benefits for companies that made good on debts with money from the first stimulus package.
DeSantis pointed to other costly features tucked away in the bill such as $15 million for “democracy programs” in Pakistan.
To be transparent we must point out that most of those appropriations the governor and Trump pointed out were in an omnibus spending bill attached to the COVID relief. They are gifts Congress normally doles out each year in a spending bill that is rarely noticed by the public.
We haven’t agreed with DeSantis on some of his actions involving problems with the state unemployment program and federal money for similar benefits. His COVID-19 response is a whole other topic.
But, DeSantis was on the mark to criticize some of the wasteful spending by Congress.
Most of us would be happy to get anything in a difficult time. However, if the government is giving away money, we need to make sure it’s going to those who need it the most — in our nation.
