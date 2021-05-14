Most people, including us, can’t remember the last time a sitting governor paid a visit to DeSoto County.
But, when Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped in this week, he raised some spirits and sent a good message that everyone is important and that DeSoto County has a promising future.
The visit, which was a surprise to many, was to name two new DeSoto County Commission members. DeSantis helped introduce his appointments — Ashley Coone and Jerod Gross. They are filling seats left by the untimely passing of Terry Hill and Juril “Buddy” Mansfield. The selections appear to be solid.
Coone was the former executive director of the DeSoto County Chamber of Commerce and co-founder of Links2Success, a nonprofit that provides free college and career readiness programs to DeSoto students. She has also served as DeSoto County Clerk of the Circuit Court.
Gross is the chief operating officer of Island Grove Ag Products and owner and managing partner of Down South Blues Corporation, a family run blueberry farm. He is also vice president of the Florida Blueberry Growers Association. In 2019 he was named the DeSoto County School District Volunteer of the Year.
Those are some impressive credentials.
We applaud the governor’s decision and believe the two appointees will bring a fresh voice to DeSoto County politics and, hopefully, some innovative ways to diversify the county’s business climate and help make the area more attractive for new commerce.
The governor hung around to discuss some important issues with other commission members and County Administrator Mandy Hines. Sen. Ben Albritton and State Rep. Kaylee Tuck accompanied the governor. Their presence gave the community leaders a rare opportunity to voice their concerns and discuss some issues and ideas with people who make decisions in Tallahassee.
Thanks governor, for the visit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.