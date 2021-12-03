OUR POSITION: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is stepping up to propose giving state law enforcement officials a long-overdue pay raise.
A proposal in the 2022 legislative session to raise the pay of officers at the Florida Highway Patrol, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is one we whole heartily support.
And, it appears the governor won't stop there. He is also looking to hike the pay for Department of Corrections officers to levels that would limit the turnover that plagues our state prisons.
The proposal that will be handed lawmakers asks for a total of $73 million in pay raises. It would boost the entry-level pay for officers by 20% while salaries of veteran officers would jump 25%. Also included would be $1,000 bonuses for first responders to reward them for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The current average pay for a state trooper is about $45,000, while the average pay for troopers in all states is about $53,000.
The governor's proposal is just that, an idea. Lawmakers could lower or raise the numbers once negotiations begin, sometime after the Jan. 11 opening session in Tallahassee.
DeSantis has in mind that the extra money will do more than just reward or help recruit officers in Florida. He wants law officers in other states to find Florida an attractive destination. To that end he said he intends to give $5,000 bonuses to recruit officers to Florida and, on top of that, give scholarship aid to students in law enforcement academies along with free certification exams.
In a News Service of Florida story, Pace Callaway, a research economist, said troopers are concerned what their status could be in 10 to 15 years. “And that's something that we can’t offer that most local (police departments) and sheriffs can.”
That same story reported the Highway Patrol had 198 vacancies in August and that number rose to 238 in October. The number one reason given was lack of good pay.
News Service of Florida said DeSantis’ funding proposal includes $11 million to raise the minimum pay of Department of Juvenile Justice detention officers to $17 an hour and juvenile probation officers to $19 an hour.
The governor is also asking for $124 million to increase base pay for correctional officers at state prisons and more than $1 million to increase salaries of the state’s special-risk firefighters by $2,500 a year.
The pay raise for corrections officers is something we have called for often in the past as turnover and low morale continue to be a problem in state prisons. A plan has already approved by the Joint Legislative Budget Commission to give correctional officers base-pay increases of at least $5,000 and new officers a $3,000 bonus and it's unclear if the governor's new proposal will cover that or add to those numbers.
The legislative plan, according to the News Service of Florida, targeting staff vacancies at the Department of Corrections, called for base pay for correctional officers to be $38,750, up from $33,500. Other improvements in pay would go from $36,850 to $42,100 for sergeants; from $40,535 to $45,535 for lieutenants; and from $44,589 to $49,589 for captains.
The closing of the New River Correctional Facility in Bradford County and shuttering 73 dorms at facilities scattered throughout Florida helped cover those costs.
We applaud the governor for tackling a dangerous problem. Those who protect us deserve to be handsomely rewarded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.