OUR POSITION: We can’t condone allowing Floridians to die or suffer to prove a point about the coronavirus.
By now, we all should be past the debate over how serious the COVID-19 virus is and how we can best protect ourselves.
Apparently Gov. Ron DeSantis and his advisors did not get the memo.
The virus is spiking in Florida — and throughout America. For the past couple of weeks we are averaging nearly 4,000 infections a day. Many of those infections are younger people — mostly under age 30. Hospitalizations are up with 2,898 people in hospitals for treatment as of Monday — that’s 43% more than three weeks ago.
As of Monday, 17,391 Floridians had died from the coronavirus. More than 847,000 have been diagnosed with the virus. Health experts agree the virus is under control when less than 5% of tests come back positive for 14 straight days. Right now, Florida’s test numbers exceed 8%.
What we find amazing is there are people who are OK with those numbers. There are even people who still don’t believe this is a serious problem and that the numbers are inflated.
While all these numbers suggest we are facing a difficult time until a vaccine is proven effective and distributed — possibly early in 2021 — DeSantis continues to downplay the seriousness.
The governor is betting our lives on the advice of Dr. Scott Atlas, President Trump’s adviser who has no public health credentials. DeSantis has barred local governments from enforcing any mask mandates, closing restaurant dining rooms or doing anything that might hinder anyone from working or running their business.
We understand the economic concerns. We are not advocating for shutting down the state again.
What we would like to see is some concern from our governor.
A Times/Herald Tallahassee Bureau story this week sought answers to whether DeSantis has decided on a policy that embraces the herd immunity approach to the coronavirus. That path basically allows the virus to spread unchecked until most of the population is infected — or is vaccinated.
That policy seeks to protect the most vulnerable while allowing everyone else — like students at football games and on college campuses — to be infected. Atlas and DeSantis, according to the Times/Herald story, suggest herd immunity can be achieved by a combination of enough people being infected to develop long-lasting immunity or by vaccinating 70% of the population of Florida. Of course we can’t do the later because there is no vaccine yet.
DeSantis was a leader when the virus first struck. He shut down much of the state. He allowed local governments to set their own rules and mandates on masks etc. But things have changed. In what seems like a political statement, the governor has done a reverse and has thrown caution to the wind it seems in advocating to do away with mask requirements and social distancing.
While the governor is rarely seen with a mask and will not allow local governments to pass mask mandates, evidence is clear that masks save lives. Health experts have proof masks decrease the risk of getting COVID-19 by at least 30% and decrease the transmission of COVID-19 to others by at least 65%.
It appears the governor has his mind made up of the path he wants to lead Florida down.
We are convinced, until a vaccine is available, it is a deadly path and one that will cause much suffering for way too many people.
