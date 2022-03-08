There is hypocritical, and there is hypocritical, and then there is Gov. Ron DeSantis.
The governor was in Tampa last Wednesday to announce a $20 million program to create cybersecurity opportunities in alliance with the University of South Florida. The governor had some students show up just for the heck of it.
But, when some of those students showed up for the cameras wearing masks, he couldn’t deal with it.
“You do not have to wear those masks,” he said. “I mean, please take them off. Honestly, it’s not doing anything. We’ve got to stop with this COVID theater. So if you wanna wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous,” he said, letting out an audible sigh and shaking his head.
Some of the students, probably intimidated by the governor of their state admonishing them, did take them off. Others refused.
The governor’s position on masks has never been in doubt. He doesn’t believe they help. He hired a surgeon general who agrees with that stand and who, like DeSantis, refuses to wear a mask even around people who are immune compromised.
But this is the same governor who threatened to take away money (and is still trying, through the Legislature) from school districts who mandated students wear masks. He railed against it, saying parents and students should have the right to make their own decisions whether or not to wear a mask.
So, governor, does that choice you deemed fair not extend to press conferences? Did those students not have a right to make their own choice on masks?
Apparently, even though he relented to allow the masks, there is only one choice DeSantis will accept.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.