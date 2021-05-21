DeSoto County is not embracing a path to Covid-19 freedom.
Maybe it’s their cowboy/cowgirl spirit. Or perhaps because so many DeSoto residents work outdoors, likely more than the average Floridian, they don’t feel the need to be vaccinated for the Covid-19 virus.
Whatever the reason, it’s disappointing that DeSoto County residents are lagging behind their neighboring counties when it comes to vaccinations.
The state Department of health released statistics recently that reported 7,415,135 people have completed the COVID-19 shot series. Of those, 6,747,371 completed their two-dose series, while 667,764 received the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine.
In Charlotte County, 106,956 have been vaccinated, representing 60.44% of the population. A total of 83,096 have completed the series.
In Sarasota County, 246,298 people — 59.75% of the population — have been vaccinated. Of those, 195,398 have completed the series.
But, in DeSoto County, health officials reported 12,527, or 34.42% of the population, have been vaccinated so far. Of those, 8,525 have completed the series.
That is barely more than a third of DeSoto County residents who have decided to protect themselves against the virus and earn the freedom to go maskless. Of course, there’s always the possibility residents of DeSoto are already going maskless — vaccine or no vaccine. And that would be a shame.
No matter where you live, DeSoto, Charlotte, Sarasota or Miami-Dade counties, you should not stop taking the virus seriously. If we are to rid ourselves of masks and other regulations and concerns we must get vaccinated.
People are still dying every day from the virus. Florida reported 2,805 coronavirus cases and 97 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 36,954.
Get the shot. It will save lives.
