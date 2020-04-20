OUR POSITION: Charlotte County’s success in thwarting the state’s attempt to take back $5.4 million in FEMA payments should encourage DeSoto County in its own fight over disaster funds.
When Charlotte County Budget Director Gordon Burger announced recently that the Florida Department of Emergency Management had dropped its request for reimbursement of FEMA funds, it ended a years-long disagreement.
The battle for $5.4 million allocated for cleanup after Hurricane Charley was a back-and-forth affair that, as Charlotte County Commissioner Chris Constance pointed out, wasted plenty of money and staff time for both the county and state.
It did not end until the county filed a lawsuit in November in U.S. District Court in Fort Myers. That sent a strong message that Charlotte County was not going to lay down and hand over the money — funds it needed then and even more now thanks to the coronavirus hit on the area’s economy.
County Budget Director Gordon Burger said the disagreement over the funding is not something that has never happened before. The Federal Emergency Management Agency often attempts to “claw back” money disbursed during a disaster when a turnover in staff occurs. The staff is charged with tightening the budget and looking for overpayments that can happen during the chaos of a disaster. Charlotte was just one of several counties in the state that were asked to return tens of millions of dollars.
The state, which disburses the FEMA money, sought the $5.4 million mostly because of cleanup expenses that it believed were incorrectly paid. Charlotte disagreed.
DeSoto County is facing its own battle with the state over similar issues relating to Hurricane Charley payments.
“Our situation is a little different than Charlotte’s, however,” DeSoto County Administrator Mandy Hines, said. “We have exhausted all our appeals with the state. Charlotte had not.”
That does not mean that DeSoto will, or should, give back the $1.1 million or so the state is asking for.
“We were working on a repayment plan,” Hines said, “but any (settlement) will likely be down the road because of the preoccupation with the coronavirus. The last communication I had with the state was back in December.”
Hines said the disagreement hinges on some “wrong” information by the state and a “lot of technicalities” that have to do with deadlines at the state and local level.
She believes DeSoto might owe, at most, about $360,000.
Charlotte County Commissioner Joe Tiseo lauded Charlotte County staff for its record-keeping which enabled it to build a strong case in the lawsuit against the state. “I think we set the standard in terms of how we track our debris removal and impact of hurricanes and how we present it in the format that (FEMA) wants,” he said at the recent commission meeting, according to a Sun story by Betsy Calvert.
Constance said the waste of “staff time ... waste on government red tape .. and all (Charlotte) had to go through just to prove our point ...” was frustrating and ridiculous.
We applaud Charlotte County for its perseverance in challenging the state’s request.
DeSoto County, even given the slight differences in circumstances, should stick to its resolve to not pay back the $1.1 million. That’s a lot of money for a small county to come up with, especially now as the COVID-19 impacts every county’s revenue stream.
