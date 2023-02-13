OUR POSITION: DeSoto County homeowners waiting on help from FEMA.
Hurricane Ian might be in the rear-view mirror in the national and statewide news cycles. But the Category 4 storm is still wreaking havoc on our local communities — including DeSoto County.
“Hundreds” of DeSoto residents are still waiting for housing help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
According to a Feb. 4 story in The Arcadian and on YourSun.com, FEMA approved 476 DeSoto residents for housing assistance. The problem is many of those folks landed on waiting lists.
According to the story, FEMA said it has helped more than 4,400 local households with financial aid after being displaced by the late September hurricane. Still, some of their neighbors are staying in hotels, apartments or mobile homes.
But there is a backlog for those temporary abodes.
Some residents have turned to the state of Florida for housing help while others just want to find something they can afford.
First and foremost, FEMA, state agencies and local housing groups need to step up to find solutions for our neighbors in need. Those might be some quick fixes for applications and instances that have fallen between the bureaucratic cracks.
The problem needs addressing in DeSoto County and across the region. That includes examining some bigger picture and procedural challenges local residents might face with FEMA and state assistance programs after hurricanes and big tropical storms.
It is a chance for problem solving and building a better mousetrap for future storms. The size and damage brought by Hurricane Ian — especially compared with the smaller Hurricane Charley (which hit southwest Florida in 2004) — could be a precursor to larger, slower moving and destructive storms fed by warmer waters in the Gulf of Mexico.
We need to brace for that throughout the state — including on the land-use and housing front.
Of course, there is a bigger issue playing a role in this — the lack of affordable housing inventory throughout our region and state.
It is an issue approaching crisis proportions in parts of Florida — and across the country. And, frankly, we are not seeing very many ‘move the puck’ type ideas or efforts. Some of the old approaches to housing (including zoning and land-use) are not addressing the problem.
Simply, issuing RFPs (requests for proposals) and holding symposiums on the housing crunch are not enough.
Rents and housing prices are simply out of reach for many of our neighbors. Those neighbors work in the always important tourism sector as well as other professions and vocations. It’s not easy in some of our communities for teachers, nurses (and other health care workers), emergency responders to afford decent housing — let alone construction and restaurant workers, roofers, landscapers and others doing labor intensive jobs key to Florida’s economic engines.
Lack of affordable housing is also confronting more of our seniors locally and throughout the state. They move to Florida because of our retirement tax benefits but are increasingly being squeezed by skyrocketing housing prices.
Locally, we have seen seniors, especially those with modest and fixed incomes, challenged by all the upheavals and damages from the hurricane.
All this must be addressed, including by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Legislature as well as FEMA.
We need to make sure our neighbors (as well as local small businesses) aren’t being left behind after the devastation — after the cameras and visits by politicians.
We need to see less talk and more action and results on the broader housing front.
Otherwise, Florida is going to lose one of its longstanding competitive advantages over northern, eastern and other states — affordability.
