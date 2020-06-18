OUR POSITION: All the peaceful, positive work by Black Lives Matter group can be negated by needless vandalism and threats.
Idiots.
Let’s call it like we see it.
The vandals who spray-painted messages at least two Charlotte County developments this past weekend are idiots. Or, perhaps worse. Maybe they were instigators who wanted to light a fire under anyone opposed to the Black Lives Matter protests.
If the latter is true, they almost succeeded. The ire from people who saw the messages sprayed onto the entrances to where they live was real and it was hateful. If they wanted an excuse to ignore the Black Lives Matter message, this was it.
But there is more to this than vandals who don’t have good sense.
How about the near-panic caused by a careless user of Twitter. A senseless comment alluding to the possibility the Historic Punta Gorda Train Depot could burn down, ignited fears and panic not only from people connected to the depot, but others who owned businesses nearby or who just admire the decades-old, carefully restored building.
Supposedly the depot would be targeted because of its display of bathrooms for “colored” and “whites.” But it is not an issue with anyone we know. Those who helped restore the building are among the most respected members of Punta Gorda black community. They believe the only way to learn history, and remember its mistakes, is to exhibit it in the right setting — a museum.
So, the idea that someone might want to destroy the depot and potentially ignite a firestorm that could blow up or burn up other buildings is difficult to fathom. But some people believed the worst.
Punta Gorda police said they took the message serious — even though one posting came from the West Coast of the U.S.
Naturally, it was easy for people to imagine where the blame should fall for the imagined threat. It was obvious to some that Black Lives Matter supporters would be the culprits. After all, we all saw Minneapolis burn.
The world is a mess right now. It is too easy to believe the unbelievable.
Black Lives Matters organizers, mostly high school kids or recent graduates, have worked hard to put on two peaceful protests. Their hearts were hurting for the needless killings of black people — a problem that showed up again this past weekend in Atlanta, Georgia. The evidence that there is a problem grows deeper and deeper.
If that message is to be embraced by the entire community, there can be no acts of violence or vandalism that serve only as a distraction. There can be no excuse for those who don’t agree with the BLM movement to ignore it or excuse it as a liberal rant.
Any idiot who chooses to vandalize someone’s property with the idea it will bring the BLM message home, is mistaken. It will only destroy the message.
And, if anyone chooses to take advantage of these turbulent times to vandalize, or cast suspicion on others, we hope they are exposed and arrested as anyone committing this crime should be.
This is a time for people to listen to each other with open minds and open hearts. There should be no acceptance of vandalism or violence. Those who preach Black Lives Matters should emphasize they will not embrace such acts.
