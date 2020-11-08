OUR POSITION: It’s going to take hard work, luck and a generous attitude from the public for area nonprofits to get back on their feet.
All hands on deck!
That’s the battle cry Carrie Walsh, Charlotte County director of human services, uses to describe the predicament of area nonprofits in the throes of the pandemic.
After more than eight months of shutdowns, restrictions, infections and turmoil, Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto county organizations that rely on galas, donations and fund-raising campaigns are raising their hands for help.
“This is just a brutal time for not only businesses but specifically nonprofits that rely on the generosity of others,” Walsh said.
“We’ve seen an unprecedented number of requests for help since March. It’s been relentless and that is just for individuals. All the nonprofits who had to close or alter the way they deliver services (are hurting).
“I feel for them,” she said. “People right now are approaching the situation from a hierarchy like do they have food, housing and a job and in most cases that leaves the nonprofits to suffer.”
It’s not just Charlotte County that is dealing with a lack of funding.
“We’re just a week away from some (big) events that we normally have to raise money and have (canceled so much),” said Barbara Cruz, president and CEO of United Way of South Sarasota County. “We have not been able to have any in-person events.”
Cruz said the nonprofit has organized a non-traditional fund-raiser that is counting on the generosity of the community.
“We are having a year-end campaign of matching funds,” she said. “We have reached out to some specific donors and will match any amount they can donate. We have set a goal of $50,000.”
She said the matching funds are coming in from big donors like Publix and some private donors.
“So many people have been hit so hard by the COVID,” Cruz said. “Obviously funds are critical right now. But this campaign is exciting.”
She said there are so many workers in the area “just now getting back on their feet ... people who work in restaurants that shut down. Many of them are/were just one emergency away from a big problem. And for many of them it was COVID.”
In DeSoto County, groups like the DeSoto Memorial Hospital Foundation have also had to cancel events and are devoid of money they normally would be raising this time of the year.
“We’re in the same boat as everyone else,” said Bonnie Malloy, secretary/treasurer of the hospital foundation. “We just have to work harder to make up for it.
“But we’re optimistic. We see some light at the end of the tunnel as some things start to open back up.”
Walsh said those who can give, should give more than they ever have.
“More than ever, this is time for people who have not been adversely affected by COVID to dig deep,” she said.
Cruz repeated the plea.
“Those who can support nonprofits and year-end campaigns are needed now more than ever,” she said.
There are many, many people struggling because of the pandemic and its impact. But, the lucky ones — those who have survived with healthy bodies and healthy bank accounts — should consider what they can afford. Their help is needed to keep the doors open for everything from free medical care to food distribution services like Harry Chapin.
Give what you can. It will be appreciated.
