The stage at Englewood’s Pioneer Park is the Dignam Family Stage. It’s an honor that is well deserved.
Some may point to the tradition by local governments to name facilities after those who make a significant donation. And yes, the Dignam family did donate $100,000 with a request to have the stage so named. And, while we’re sure the donation was a noticeable incentive, the family’s history of volunteerism and philanthropy in Englewood rises to the occasion of having their name connected with it.
In a Daily Sun story this week, Sarasota County commissioners, who approved the naming of the stage, pointed out how much the Dignam family has meant to Englewood.
Commissioner Ron Cutsinger cited how the family’s generosity has enhanced the quality of life in Englewood, adding “it goes much further than that (referring to the donation) for the Dignam family.”
Those contributions include the restoration of the Hermitage Artists Retreat, moving the Green Street Church to its present home, along with support for the Englewood Family YMCA, the Englewood Art Center, Englewood Community Hospital, State College of Florida and the Rotary Youth Foundation among many.
“Over the years … every time you mention Englewood, it’s the Dignam family,” Commissioner Nancy Detert said.
Congratulations to Tom Dignam and his extended family. The Dignam Family Stage is merely a token of Englewood’s appreciation for years of giving.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.