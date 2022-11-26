OUR POSITION: We were as surprised as anyone to learn Charlotte County Schools Superintendent Steve Dionisio is retiring. The question is why?
Charlotte County School Board Vice Chair Kim Amontree said recently the board was fortunate to have “the perfect leader for this time,” speaking of Superintendent Steve Dionisio.
At a recent meeting to go over Dionisio’s evaluation, each board member rated him in several categories with a score from 0 to 10. Dionisio had an overall score of 9.17, and in many instances he was given 10s. He has received high marks consistently since taking over leadership of the schools.
“We have the very best superintendent in the state of Florida,” board member Wendy Atkinson said.
Board chair Ian Vincent also praised him in a Daily Sun story.
“It was hard for me to find a couple of places to give a 9; I couldn’t give him a 12,” Vincent said.
So is it any wonder everyone was taken aback Tuesday when Dionisio — who makes $194,850 — announced he is retiring?
Dionisio — with the help of a strong school board and many volunteers — helped guide the school district to a successful campaign to keep the tax referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot that will add $1 for every $1,000 of taxable property value to school budgets. The tax allows the district to hire 71 positions, increase salaries for teacher to keep the district competitive with neighboring school districts, increase pay for bus drivers and eliminate pay to play for those involved in athletics, band and other extracurricular activities.
The superintendent also saw the district through the pandemic crisis — no small feat.
In his going-away message emailed to staff and the media, Dionisio said he would never have imagined he would spend 33 years as a teacher, administrator and superintendent of the school district he attended. He praised his “team” for helping him get the schools through the COVID outbreak, hurricanes and challenges to improve the district’s status among other school districts when it came to standardized testing.
He thanked his wife and children for their support. He gave a nod to two teachers — Debbie Morrow and Mary Jo Holleran — who helped him decide to become a teacher.
He thanked all the teachers, support staff, School Board members who hired him and his mentors for their help.
And he mentioned his appreciation for the opportunity to shake 10,740 hands of graduates as a principal and superintendent over the years.
He didn’t really sound like a person ready to walk away. Perhaps he may get restless and be available and amendable to help lead another school district or business.
But maybe the stress and challenges of all the things he mentioned — testing, COVID, hurricanes and tax referendums — made retirement an easy choice.
Whatever reasons for his surprise retirement Dionisio may have kept to himself, and no matter what his future holds, we wish him the best. He came along at the right time and turned out to be — as Amontree alluded to — the best person to lead the district through a hailstorm of challenges.
