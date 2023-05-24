OUR POSITION: Gov. Ron DeSantis picked a fight with Disney and the repercussions won’t be good for Florida.
The war between Walt Disney Co. and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has escalated to the point where there will be no winners — especially here in Florida.
Disney’s announcement on May 18 that it was scuttling plans for a $1 billion campus that would have moved 2,000 workers from higher-cost Southern California is the latest salvo in a battle that started over the entertainment and media conglomerate’s opposition to a DeSantis-backed measure that restricts elementary school teachers from delving into sexual orientation and gender identity in Florida classrooms.
The fight over the Parental Rights in Education law has expanded to other fronts with DeSantis and his Republican cohorts trying to dismantle the company’s control of a special district that gave Disney substantial autonomy around its theme parks and other real estate holdings near Orlando.
Disney is challenging those actions related to its previously semi-autonomous Reedy Creek Improvement District in court and has now nixed plans for a new campus near Orlando.
The former will likely produce nothing but plenty of legal bills for the state, as well as the company.
The latter — whether you side with Disney, DeSantis or neither — is a blow to Florida’s economy.
Nixing the campus plans has drawn praise and ginned up excitement among DeSantis’ critics — including potential presidential primary opponents.
But those who see DeSantis getting some kind of comeuppance, are missing the point.
Disney seems to have forgotten the Michael Jordan adage that “Republicans buy sneakers, too.”
Republicans also consume plenty of Disney products — from ESPN and ABC programming to amusement parks, movies and all-important streaming services.
Companies (and their media and political acolytes) have long drilled it into our heads that their purpose is to create revenue, profits and shareholder value.
Shareholder value and efficiencies trump workers’ jobs we are always told when companies such as Disney cut jobs. The company, which has a $167 billion market cap value, is currently in the midst of cutting 7,000 jobs aimed at saving $5.5 billion.
Except when it doesn’t.
Disney shareholders should wonder whether escalating tensions between the company and the Florida governor (who won by 20 percentage points in his 2022 reelection bid over Democrat Charlie Crist) will have some blowback for the company.
Republicans — and others who might not share Disney’s progressive political stances on certain issues — also spend money at theme parks and on streaming services.
Companies and brands that take frequent political paths — on either side of the partisan system — run the risk of alienating not only those with differing views, but also many consumers who want to watch ESPN or a movie or visit an amusement park without politics in the forefront.
We hope Disney — an important part of Florida’s economy and growth — remembers that as much as the accolades from progressive activists and fundraisers.
As for DeSantis, his bulldog populism has served him well with the GOP base as he embarks on an expected 2024 presidential run.
His fights with Disney fit well into GOP (and frankly contemporary politics) dominated by former President Donald Trump and his critics.
But, we should also remind DeSantis of the Michael Jordan quote on Nike sneakers.
Democrats and progressives also also spend plenty of money and pay plenty of taxes in Florida. They make up an ample number of tourists, entrepreneurs and small business owners statewide.
DeSantis’ fights over ‘wokeness’ and LGBTQ and transgender rights are welcomed by social conservative activists and certainly did not derail his reelection blowout of Crist.
But, we’ve collectively made governors (much like presidential administrations) the stewards of the economy and jobs. They, including DeSantis, get the credit when Florida ranks well for job gains and small business growth.
They also feel the heat when economic development efforts fall short or run awry.
The governor and his backers, including in the business community, should take a look at whether and when his fights against ‘wokeness’ work against job and economic growth.
DeSantis, like Disney, needs to keep in mind the potential peril in keeping up the intensity of the fight.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.