OUR POSITION: As big as it was 50 years ago, Disney World in Orlando has likely exceeded all expectations.
When Walt Disney planned his Walt Disney World Resort, he likely had an idea how huge it would become and the economic impact on Florida.
Whether he realized exactly how huge that impact would be, we’ll never know. But since the king of amusement parks opened on Oct. 1, 1971, Florida has never been the same and the city of Orlando has become the top tourist destination in the world.
Disney begins an 18-month celebration of its 50th birthday today with all sorts of new attractions and upgrades for guests that will stretch into 2023.
The resort features four parks — Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom. Between them they produce about $18 billion a year in economic activity and are responsible for about one in every 50 jobs in the state.
Besides the obvious excitement of being in the park, seeing the costumed characters that roam the streets and standing in line for dozens of rides, Disney cashes in on every conceivable product it can sell. There are mouse ears, T-shirts, games, clothing and food. It has branched out with time-share opportunities, a cruise ship line and, of course, plenty of movies.
In 2009, according to a story in the Tampa Bay Times, the consulting firm of Arduin, Laffer & Moore, examined Disney’s financial impact for that fiscal year. Keeping in mind this was 11 years ago, the numbers were astonishing. Disney paid out $1.8 billion in compensation to more than 59,000 workers — an average salary of more than $30,000. In addition to the salaries, Disney spent about $2.3 billion on goods and services that year — including about $900 million from Florida vendors, according to the Times story.
Visitors spent about $1.7 billion outside the resort, also according to that study and the Times story.
The impact of the resort has been mostly good for Florida and our economy — although some tourist destinations, like Silver Springs for example, suffered when Disney opened and succumbed to the huge draw of Mickey Mouse and friends. If you had a business visitors passed on the way to Disney, you were in luck when it debuted. Otherwise, you might have become an afterthought.
But, cities and attractions south of Disney and all over Florida have seen some influence from the Orlando-area resort. Families often go to Disney and then take two or three days to explore other areas of the state. Tourism bureaus in Charlotte and Sarasota counties lobbied in ads to draw Disney visitors to our beaches and made eco-tourism a theme to lure them here.
The front gates to Disney carry the phrase “Where dreams come true.”
And we’re sure, for many, that has happened. And it’s a lot more than Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and Donald Duck. While some will complain and tell you the crowds and prices tarnish their experience, all you have to do is look on the kids’ faces to realize they’ve been transported to a new world that will put their imaginations in overdrive and give them an experience they will never forget.
Whatever your opinion of Walt Disney World, there is no argument as to what the resort has meant to Florida’s economy and the state’s reputation as the number one tourist destination in the world.
Happy anniversary!
