OUR POSITION: People who lost their homes when a tornado hit Placida should be able to get some relief.
Most people never plan for the worst.
That’s likely the story for homeowners who lost about everything they had when a tornado tore through the Gasparilla Mobile Estates and Village of Holiday Lake communities. The pieces of their homes — many of them older models that were difficult to insure — lay scattered and their future a big question mark.
While many, maybe even most, likely have a second home up north, that is not the case for all of the displaced victims of the tornado. A state assessment determined 158 homes were destroyed or sustained major damage from the tornadoes in Charlotte and Lee. In Charlotte, there were 12 destroyed structures; 15 with major damage; and 13 with minor damage, according to Charlotte County Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller.
They got even more bad news Wednesday when they learned FEMA ruled the damage done in Charlotte and Lee counties did not meet the threshold of loss that would qualify them for relief.
They are left trying to replace their homes with little or no insurance after the EF-1 tornado touched down twice in Englewood — hitting one mobile home park and skipping to another. Wind speeds were estimated at 110 mph.
We have no numbers but we imagine most, maybe even all, the victims were retired. Living out their golden years. Now many of them have no home at all and others have lost their Florida retreat. A state news release noted that 84% of the victims were elderly people on Social Security.
Right now, they have nothing to fall back on except what insurance some may have had — which surely won’t be enough to replace their dwelling — after FEMA’s announcement Wednesday.
“Based on our review of all the information available, it has been determined that the damage from this event was not of such severity and magnitude as to be beyond the capabilities of the state, affected local governments and voluntary agencies,” FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell wrote in a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Thank goodness the governor and the Florida Division of Emergency Management plan to fight that decision.
“While we begin the decision appeal process, I want to reassure Floridians that the division is committed to supporting recovery efforts,” FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie stated. “We’ll continue to work with our local and federal partners to provide relief to impacted residents and ensure all types of disaster assistance is made available.”
FEMA is the federal agency victims of hurricanes, floods and wildfires have become accustomed to count on after an emergency causes severe damage or outright destroys their homes and communities. We’re surprised and disappointed to find this emergency doesn’t rise to the threshold of sending help.
We call on not only the governor and state agencies but our representatives in Congress to use whatever influence they have to put pressure on FEMA to change its mind — or perhaps look for other avenues of assistance in Washington.
DeSantis’ Press Secretary Christina Pushaw held nothing back Wednesday when she tweeted it was disgusting to not help Florida seniors living on Social Security after their homes were destroyed.
We’re confident appeals will be heard and some help will be available for the victims in both Charlotte and Lee counties. If that doesn’t happen then we agree with Pushaw — it’s disgusting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.