OUR POSITION: We defend freedom of speech but we abhor using those rights to merely hurl insults and disrupt public school board meetings and that is happening too often in Sarasota County.
We can’t imagine how anyone would have an issue with the very successful Take Stock in Children’s program.
For those not familiar with it, the program pairs a volunteer mentor from the community with an at-risk student. Perhaps the student is from a low-income family or there may be other issues threatening to stunt their education.
Students who stay in the four-year, nonprofit program through graduation, and avoid trouble, usually end up with a pre-paid college scholarship. Stories are numerous of mentors thrilled with the fruits of the student’s labor. Success story after success story unfolds over the years with 40 to 50 students awarded a scholarship annually.
So why, we ask, did an audience member take the floor at a recent Sarasota School Board meeting to lambast the program? It was a rant more than anything else and it was so much out of place.
Yet this is the type of loud, random attacks leveled against the School Board and its members for months now. It seems a certain faction has made it a crusade to do anything it can to embarrass and harass the board at public meetings. Too often the target of their aggressive attacks are topics not even on the night’s agenda — which is against the rules.
During a May 3 School Board meeting, Vice Chair Tom Edwards had to ask for three recesses to get the meeting back on track after members of the audience kept interrupting and making comments despite his warnings to stick to agenda items, not to shout out remarks or target specific board members.
People insisted on speaking on topics like Critical Race Theory, Black Lives Matter and content in what they suggested were inappropriate books in the schools. None of those topics were on the agenda.
Malissa Bakondy was eventually escorted from the meeting after she, and Ashton Boldry, lobbed criticism at individual board members and said it was “outrageous” to allow Take Stock in Children to rent office space for $100.
She also complained about an agenda item relating to recording individualized education plan meetings between parents and teachers. The board had voted 3-2 on April 19 to advertise not allowing the IEP meetings to be recorded. Bakondy was escorted out of that meeting also when she spoke against the decision.
At the most recent meeting Brown brought up the IEP recording issue and the board voted 4-0 to not advertise the IEP recording issues but to bring it up in a workshop for more discussion.
Bakondy continued her criticism of board member Jane Goodwin after the meeting.
Adding to all the controversy was a surprising video statement from Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt A. Hoffman clarifying it was not his deputies who escorted Bakondy out of the meeting, and that he believed she should not have been removed.
All the rhetoric and controversy surrounding the meetings and unruly audience members does nothing but create bad publicity for Sarasota County Schools, ranked among the best in the state.
We defend the rights of anyone to voice their disagreements with the board. We believe anyone attending a meeting, however, must go by the rules. Speakers also should have knowledge of the topic they are addressing. Throwing out insults and charges about programs and things like Take Stock in Children without a grasp on what it’s all about just makes the critic look foolish.
Let’s bring some order back to Sarasota County School Board meetings.
