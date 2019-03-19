OUR POSITION: Congress must act to curb harassment by cellphone.
How many times has this happened to you?
You leave your phone in the other room, then hear the ringtone.
Sucker call? Or something that may be important? Maybe your aging mother in need of help. Maybe a neighbor. Maybe a kid. You never know.
So you stop what you’re doing, rush back into the other room and pick up the call. Just in case.
- And there it is: a sunny voice trying to sell you something you don’t want. Or, in some documented cases, a pleasant yet dis-embodied voice trying to trick you into pressing a number or saying “yes” into the phone. Or even responding with a thoroughly justifiable “%X?@#!”
Oh, they’ve got a million ways to beat you.
And, in fact, the companies who track these things report that the number of robocalls in this country rose to a record 5.2 billion in the month of January.
The 5.2 billion in one month computes to 167.3 million robocalls per day. On target for a record 62 billion for all of 2019, according to New York magazine. One tracking company reported the number of spam calls now equal the number of legitimate calls we receive: 50-50.
- Take, for instance, the “%X?@#!” robocall we received while typing this column. Yes, true: While in the act of typing the preceding paragraph, our cellphone rang with a call from Wadsworth, Ohio. (234-217-3277).
It was “Stacy” from “processing.” She warned that our factory warranty on (whatever) was expiring, and she asked if we wanted an extension.
We remained silent and, after five seconds, she continued: “Fantastic!”
Then we pressed the red phone button and continued typing.
Need we say what an annoyance this has become in our everyday, linked-up world? It is harassment. It is, often, illegal. But, unfortunately, also often extremely difficult to stop.
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody recently joined a coalition of attorneys general recently to support passage of the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act in Congress. Obviously, this has cross-aisle support.
Good. Something needs to be done. The stronger the better. The sooner the better.
According to the Miami Herald, Americans are swindled out of $9.5 billion a year by scammers peddling fake products or services, or trying to trick someone into giving out personal information. The most vulnerable are elderly people, kids and immigrants. There are the true scammers, and others that are simply annoying. Increasingly, the fact you have put your name on the federal Do Not Call Registry does not deter the true scamsters. They are relentless and fearless.
Still, put your name on the list. Some 230 million Americans already have.
The temporary solution for individuals is, obviously, to ignore calls you can’t identify. If anyone important needs you, they’ll leave a message. If you insist on answering and you hear an automated message (It’s ”Stacy!”) hang up. Do not provide any personal information. If you suspect true fraud, call the Federal Communications Commission at 888-225-5322 (shortcut: press 4).
While you’re on the line, tell the FCC to step up law enforcement. But they also need tougher legislation from Congress targeting those who wantonly violate telemarketing laws.
As for the scammers, “%X?@#!” them.
