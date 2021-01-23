The old saying “a dog is man’s best friend” rings true to a group of military veterans and first responders in Charlotte County.
They’re among dozens who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental and physical impacts from their service — many of them in war zones — who are finding help through Wolfhounds Legacy Corp. The all-volunteer, nonprofit organization rescues dogs that might be euthanized and culls out those who can be trained as companions.
In a Nancy J. Semon story in The Daily Sun, Mark Fry talked about his search all over the nation for dogs that need a home. And, when he finds them, he picks the best prospects for training and pairing up with someone who can benefit from “man’s (or woman’s) best friend.”
The goal is to save lives — the dog’s and the person they end up with who could be headed for depression and even suicide, as 18% of all suicides in the U.S. are veterans.
Wolfhounds Legacy, started out in Cape Coral but recently began an operation in Punta Gorda. Dogs who are chosen for the program undergo extensive training that can last up to eight months. Much of that time they are with their new companion who goes through the training also.
Fry says he can see the impact a dog has on soothing the impacts of war or other trauma the new dog owners have experienced.
Dogs that were seen at a recent training session came from as far away as Atlanta and El Paso, Texas. Their new owners are often contacted through the American Legion or learn of the program from fliers and world of mouth.
If you want to learn more about what we consider a wonderful program for dogs and humans you can email Wolfhoundslegacy@gmail.com
