OUR POSITION: Charlotte County commissioners need to present a solid front one way or another on their stand with DeSoto County and the possibility of phosphate mining just miles away.
Charlotte County Commissioner Ken Doherty might be a little bit like Jack Webb’s character in the 1950s police drama “Dragnet.”
He just wants the facts.
Last week, Charlotte commissioners considered drafting a resolution pertaining to the ongoing controversy in DeSoto County concerning phosphate mining. Mosaic owns a huge tract of land in DeSoto and — in case you haven’t been following the story — wants to rezone it to allow mining.
Commissioners there have been pretty solid in their opposition to rezoning. When they voted against it, Mosaic and DeSoto County entered into a cooling off period where public workshops and other educational events were planned. Mosaic originally was looking at 2023 or 2024 to begin mining. Now, the target date is 2025 to resubmit its proposal. That would allow for new elections of a possibly friendlier County Commission.
There is plenty of opposition to mining in DeSoto — both in that county and in Charlotte and Sarasota counties as the Peace River is the main source of water for both populations. And, of course, there are concerns about the potential for accidents that could contaminate the river.
Brandon Moody, Charlotte County’s water quality manager, showed commissioners a slide last week indicating a large berm breach on Mosaic property. He said there is evidence of “phosphorous impairments for a couple of parts of Charlotte Harbor. “Nitrogen is the biggest problem,” Moody said.
Mosaic emailed a statement to The Daily Sun that basically said Charlotte County is looking at the wrong source of pollution in the harbor.
“Mosaic takes environmental stewardship seriously. In addition to the compliance reports and monitoring we do on a regular basis; the Horse Creek Stewardship program has been monitoring water quality and the biology of Horse Creek since 2003. This shows no adverse impacts to water quality or the biological integrity of the creek from our operations.
“Data and science should always be considered when making decisions. The commission should be looking at the sources of impairment, which is not related to phosphate mining.”
Commissioner Joe Tiseo was pretty stern about the need to get a resolution done and his concerns about mining upriver. The resolution calls for DeSoto County to continue to deny Mosaic’s rezoning request; call on regulatory agencies and rule makers to review phosphate mining permit requirements; and request neighboring counties to join in supporting DeSoto County’s decision to deny the rezoning.
Tiseo said the planned expansion would place “eight clay settlements on Horse Creek in the future.”
He added that Mosaic experiences failures about every four years. “It’s not a matter of if — it’s a matter of when. The more land you open up, the probability (is) that something’s going to happen,” Tiseo said, of the potential for a spill.
Doherty preached patience.
He wanted more data before commissioners signed off on any resolution.
Monday, Doherty said he didn’t want to “get ahead of my colleagues” on the matter and, with Mosaic holding off until 2025, he sees no reason not to do more fact gathering.
“The outline of the resolution looked good,” Doherty said. “But I want to step back. I feel we need to be more specific. Maybe we do some more testing on the waters in the harbor. And it would be interesting to see what the water up the Peace River looks like and if it lines up with what is going on in the harbor.
“I like to look at these things professionally and make sure we do things right.”
Just the fact, m’am, just the facts (Jack Webb).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.