The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has stepped up its scrutiny of domestic violence offenders, and that can only be a good thing.
The CCSO recently announced Operation End the Silence and Stop the Violence. The aim of the program is to take enforcement and investigation of domestic violence complaints to a new level. A “zero tolerance” for domestic violence is the new mantra for deputies and investigators.
While we would hope there was never anything less than zero tolerance, we welcome the spotlight on a crime that too often can go unreported until it is too late.
The first step in the new program was to send out letters for former offenders to let them know they are being flagged and that another violation “will not be tolerated.” At the same time, the CCSO is seeking to better educate victims of the alternatives available to them to escape what is often a continuous threat.
The letters to victims include information on how to contact Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies and the type of help this great organization can provide. CARE has been a beacon of hope for victims of domestic violence and often helps victims develop a plan to stay safe, assists with filing a restraining order, talks to law enforcement on the victim’s behalf and can discuss how to get into a shelter or a safe environment.
We applaud putting an emphasis on domestic violence. Its victims don’t deserve to be under the threat of a repeat offense.
