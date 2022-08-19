OUR POSITION: A little donation to keep the parrots cool is not asking much.
A lot of people, us included, never thought about how important it is for parrots to keep cool. After all, they normally live in the tropics, right?
But the local Parrot Outreach Society is seeking donations to replace a 40-year-old air conditioning unit at their shelter and rescue headquarters on Elizabeth Street in Punta Gorda. They need about $14,000.
In a news release alluded to in The Daily Sun earlier this week it explained that the heat this summer — and it has been a little hotter than normal — is taxing on not only the birds at the shelter but visitors who come to see them. It seems they have 140 or so parrots and other birds that people enjoy visiting.
One of the goals of the outreach is to relocate the parrots into a new home. Some of the parrots they have belonged to people who passed away and did not make arrangements for their bird — which can live as long as most humans.
Besides the relocating of parrots, the shelter will board and care for parrots or other birds while their owners are away.
Those who oversee the birds and the shelter’s volunteers had been working on saving money to move out of the current rental location into a shelter it would own. That plan has changed and the new goal is to use all the money it can raise to purchase the air conditioning unit.
Donations to the Parrot Outreach Society can be made online or by mailing a check to Parrot Outreach Society at 1205 Elizabeth Street, Unit 1, Punta Gorda, FL 33050. A GoFundMe page has also been established for the fundraiser.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.