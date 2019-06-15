High fives are due all the area students who took home scholarships this year from the Gulf Coast Community Foundation of Venice.
Also, a toss of the mortarboard for the Foundation itself and the many individual funds that operate under its umbrella. This is an extraordinary community resource that extends a hand up to the next generation.
The Community Foundation’s scholarship program serves students in Sarasota and Charlotte counties, as well as Boca Grande on Gasparilla Island in Lee County. This year, 461 students got scholarship grants that altogether amounted to $537,719.
The Foundation itself gave away $215,000 from an endowment begun in 1997. Some 188 young men and women received awards ranging from $1,000 to $3,000.
The other $322,719 came out of 50 funds set up by area families and organizations and administered through the Venice-based Foundation. As the Foundation noted, some of those funds support specific fields of study — health care or business, for instance — and some reward students from specific communities. For instance, the Dignam family of Englewood has two scholarship funds. Venice High School is named in six funds, Lemon Bay High in five.
We are fortunate to have this community-building resource, one that has distributed $7.7 million to deserving students over the years. Congratulations to them and the donors who support youth and higher education. Toss the mortarboard high.
