OUR POSITION: Remembering that we share Florida’s beautiful environment with all sorts of foul and fish and making a better effort to protect them from careless use of fishing equipment is important.
Fishing piers at the Sunshine Skyway bridge are the longest in the world and attract as many 200,000 anglers and visitors to Florida’s west coast annually.
A two-mile long pier was created after the 1980 collapse of part of the Skyway bridge after it was hit by a cargo ship entering Tampa Bay.
The Skyway piers are also dangerous for pelicans and other seabirds — very dangerous. The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission is looking at new rules and potential restrictions on fishing gear to help protect seabirds injured or killed after getting caught in lines and lures. The state agency says hundreds of pelicans and other birds are injured or die annually at the pier.
The problem is not isolated to the Skyway. Birds, animals and marine life are also hurt or killed by fishing gear, boats and other activities across the state — including locally.
Fishing enthusiasts and conservation advocates should also take interest in how the state agency proceeds with the Skyway rules. It could impact fishing rules farther south in Southwest Florida as well as statewide.
Fishing has a significant economic impact on Florida — and our local communities.
According to the FWCC, recreational fishing (saltwater and freshwater) has a $13.8 billion economic impact statewide and supports 120,000 jobs.
The economic and tourism impact of fishing throughout Florida should not be lost as the state agency finalizes its angling rules for the Skyway — as well as when it might look at other locations and broader regulations.
But neither should the preservation of pelicans, seabirds and other wildlife adversely impacted by fishing lines and lures.
Pelicans are as iconic to Florida’s tourists and residents as palm trees and alligators.
But brown pelicans were previously on the U.S. endangered species list from 1970 to 2009 until population numbers grew after the 1972 prohibition of DDT.
Brown pelicans now have an estimated total population of 650,000 birds in Florida and other warmer coastal areas of the Western Hemisphere.
But that does not mean the issue with fishing lines and lures are not a problem.
Conservations remind anglers to properly dispose of fishing gears (including lines) so birds and animals don’t get caught in them. There are also hazards of releasing fish with hooks in their mouth’s back into the water.
Public education is key to helping finding a balance between fishing and protecting sea birds. Outreach efforts have not had the desired impact at the Skyway.
But that does not mean we should throw in the towel on public outreach whether it’s protecting pelicans and seagulls from fishing lines or manatees from boat propellers. They are worth the effort and important to local ecosystems.
The statewide issue is another opportunity for Florida to find a balance between the environment (and wildlife preservation) and the economy (including jobs).
Believe it or not. There is a balance to be found on many issues — including this one.
Too often, we are given dichotomous choices between industry and environmentalists — with no room for middle ground.
Too often, in the past, we’ve seen Florida’s ecosystems and natural habitats, including barrier islands, play second fiddle to real estate development, growth and profits.
Still, we have opportunities to find a better balance going forward that values Florida’s economy, tourism and jobs with our environment and ecosystems.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.